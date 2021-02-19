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Poster of Project Z
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Project Z
4.4

Project Z

, 2021
Prosjekt Z
Norway / Comedy, Horror / 18+
Poster of Project Z
4.4

Synopsis

A group of film students take three unemployed actors to an abandoned motel in the Norwegian mountains to make a zombie film. Fiction suddenly becomes reality when an unknown creature begins to terrorize the film set.

Cast

Eili Harboe
Eili Harboe
Julie
Vebjørn Enger
Vebjørn Enger
Felix
Jonis Josef
Leon
Iben Akerlie
Rebecca
Arthur Berning
Arthur Berning
Thomas
Regina Tucker
Maria
Dennis Storhøi
Dennis Storhøi
Mor Monsen
Dennis Storhøi
Dennis Storhøi
Mor Monsen
Alexandra Gjerpen
Maria
Alexandra Gjerpen
Maria
Ole Christoffer Ertvaag
Arthur
Ole Christoffer Ertvaag
Arthur
Director Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken
Writer Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken
Composer Johannes Ringen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 19 February 2021
World premiere 19 February 2021
Release date
20 January 2022 Czechia
19 February 2021 Norway 15
Production FilmBros
Also known as
Prosjekt Z, Project Z, Projekt Z

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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