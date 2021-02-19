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4.4
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Project Z
4.4
Project Z
, 2021
Prosjekt Z
Norway / Comedy, Horror / 18+
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Similar
4.4
Synopsis
A group of film students take three unemployed actors to an abandoned motel in the Norwegian mountains to make a zombie film. Fiction suddenly becomes reality when an unknown creature begins to terrorize the film set.
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Cast
Eili Harboe
Julie
Vebjørn Enger
Felix
Jonis Josef
Leon
Iben Akerlie
Rebecca
Arthur Berning
Thomas
Regina Tucker
Maria
Dennis Storhøi
Mor Monsen
Dennis Storhøi
Mor Monsen
Alexandra Gjerpen
Maria
Alexandra Gjerpen
Maria
Ole Christoffer Ertvaag
Arthur
Ole Christoffer Ertvaag
Arthur
Director
Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken
Writer
Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken
Composer
Johannes Ringen
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Norway
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
19 February 2021
World premiere
19 February 2021
Release date
20 January 2022
Czechia
19 February 2021
Norway
15
Production
FilmBros
Also known as
Prosjekt Z, Project Z, Projekt Z
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Film rating
4.4
Rate
10
votes
4.4
IMDb
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Best Comedies
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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