[Kate and Gina are kneeling down to sweep up the large mirror that suddenly broke during dinner while the men of the family stand by and watch them]

Kate Coleman [Quietly to Gina] I guess that's seven years back luck then.

Gina McVey [mischievously whispering] I thought it was seven years bad sex.

Kate Coleman No, I've already had that.

Daniel McVey Oi, I heard that.

Kate Coleman [smiling up at her husband] Baby, that was before I met you.

[John, Gina and Kate's father, is apparently oblivious to the entire by-play that's occurred and preoccupied by the broken mirror]