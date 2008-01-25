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Poster of The Broken
5.9
The Broken - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Broken
5.9

The Broken

, 2008
The Broken
France, Great Britain / Thriller, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Broken
5.9
The Broken - Dubbed trailer
The Broken  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Lena Headey
Lena Headey
Gina McVey
Ulrich Thomsen
Ulrich Thomsen
Dr. Robert Zachman
Michelle Duncan
Michelle Duncan
Kate Coleman
Richard Jenkins
Richard Jenkins
John McVey
Melvil Poupaud
Melvil Poupaud
Stefan Chambers
Asier Newman
Daniel McVey
Daren Elliott Holmes
Simon the Garage Manager
Howard Ward
Jim
Damian O'Hare
Anthony
Dennis Banks
Doorman
Director Sean Ellis
Writer Sean Ellis
Composer Guy Farley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 1 June 2022
World premiere 25 January 2008
Release date
10 December 2009 Russia Люксор 16+
10 December 2009 Belarus
14 January 2009 Belgium
28 January 2009 Egypt
26 November 2008 France
28 May 2009 Georgia
26 June 2009 Germany
30 January 2009 Great Britain
21 May 2009 Greece
30 January 2009 Ireland
15 November 2008 Japan
10 December 2009 Kazakhstan
26 February 2010 Poland
14 January 2010 Portugal
27 February 2009 Spain
23 July 2009 UAE
10 December 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget 4,000,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $1,688,551
Production Gaumont, Left Turn Films, Gaumont International
Also known as
The Broken, Отражение, Buro-Kun, Crescându-l pe Scot, Dihasmeni, El espejo roto, El espejo rotø, Estilhaços de Medo, Odbicie zła, Réflexion trouble, Reflexos, Rotto, Strepy v hlave, Tan Nát, Tükör/Szilánk, Віддзеркалення зла, ブロークン, 破壞慾, Odbicie zla

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Broken - Dubbed trailer
The Broken Dubbed trailer
The Broken - Trailer
The Broken Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

[Kate and Gina are kneeling down to sweep up the large mirror that suddenly broke during dinner while the men of the family stand by and watch them]
Kate Coleman [Quietly to Gina] I guess that's seven years back luck then.
Gina McVey [mischievously whispering] I thought it was seven years bad sex.
Kate Coleman No, I've already had that.
Daniel McVey Oi, I heard that.
Kate Coleman [smiling up at her husband] Baby, that was before I met you.
[John, Gina and Kate's father, is apparently oblivious to the entire by-play that's occurred and preoccupied by the broken mirror]
John McVey Do you think we can fix it?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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