[Kate and Gina are kneeling down to sweep up the large mirror that suddenly broke during dinner while the men of the family stand by and watch them]
Kate Coleman
[Quietly to Gina]
I guess that's seven years back luck then.
Gina McVey
[mischievously whispering]
I thought it was seven years bad sex.
Kate Coleman
No, I've already had that.
Daniel McVey
Oi, I heard that.
Kate Coleman
[smiling up at her husband]
Baby, that was before I met you.
[John, Gina and Kate's father, is apparently oblivious to the entire by-play that's occurred and preoccupied by the broken mirror]
John McVey
Do you think we can fix it?