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Knife Edge
4.5
Knife Edge
, 2009
Knife Edge
Great Britain, USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
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4.5
Synopsis
A successful Wall Street trader returns to England with her new husband and five-year-old son, but their new start together turns into a nightmare when they move into a country house which contains a terrible secret.
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Cast
Hugh Bonneville
Charles Pollock
Natalie Press
Emma
Nigel Whitmey
Martin
Miles Ronayne
Thomas Connaught
Matthieu Boujenah
Henri Connaught
Patrick Poletti
Bart Landis
Kimberly Jaraj
Shelley
Tim Wade
Jack
Nina Muschallik
Pauline
Mark Holden
Alfred
Director
Anthony Hickox
Writer
Anthony Hickox
,
Fiona Combe
,
Robb Squire
Composer
Guy Farley
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain / USA
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
24 August 2009
Release date
23 October 2009
Japan
20 April 2010
USA
MPAA
R
Production
PicturePro, 120dB Films, Knife Edge Films
Also known as
Knife Edge, De Cortar à Faca, El secreto de la mansión, Knife Edge - Das zweite Gesicht, Knife Edge - In punta di lama, Острие ножа, Острието на ножа, スリラー
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Film rating
4.5
Rate
10
votes
4.5
IMDb
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