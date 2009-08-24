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Poster of Knife Edge
4.5
Kinoafisha Films Knife Edge
4.5

Knife Edge

, 2009
Knife Edge
Great Britain, USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Knife Edge
4.5

Synopsis

A successful Wall Street trader returns to England with her new husband and five-year-old son, but their new start together turns into a nightmare when they move into a country house which contains a terrible secret.

Cast

Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Bonneville
Charles Pollock
Natalie Press
Emma
Nigel Whitmey
Martin
Miles Ronayne
Thomas Connaught
Matthieu Boujenah
Henri Connaught
Patrick Poletti
Bart Landis
Kimberly Jaraj
Shelley
Tim Wade
Jack
Nina Muschallik
Pauline
Mark Holden
Alfred
Director Anthony Hickox
Writer Anthony Hickox, Fiona Combe, Robb Squire
Composer Guy Farley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 24 August 2009
Release date
23 October 2009 Japan
20 April 2010 USA
MPAA R
Production PicturePro, 120dB Films, Knife Edge Films
Also known as
Knife Edge, De Cortar à Faca, El secreto de la mansión, Knife Edge - Das zweite Gesicht, Knife Edge - In punta di lama, Острие ножа, Острието на ножа, スリラー

Film rating

4.5
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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