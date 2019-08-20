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3.8
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Hoax
3.8
Hoax
, 2019
Hoax
USA / Horror / 18+
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3.8
Synopsis
An investigation into a camping trip gone wrong turns into a fight for survival when a team, including a brilliant primate specialist and led by a ruthless television producer, must come to grips with the possible existence of Bigfoot.
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Cast
Ben Browder
Rick Paxton
Shoshana Bush
Bridgette Powers
Hutch Dano
Justin Johnson
Brian Thompson
John Singer
Anthony Ray Parker
Jonesy
Adrienne Barbeau
Wilma
Cheryl Texiera
Dr. Ellen Freese
Maximillian Decker
Cooper Barnes
Brian Landis Folkins
Danny Kent
Schuyler Denham
Peter Moore
Director
Matt Allen
Writer
Matt Allen
,
Scott Park
Composer
Alan Howarth
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
20 August 2019
World premiere
20 August 2019
Production
Rum River Productions
Also known as
Hoax, Bigfoot, Hoax - Die Bigfoot-Verschwörung, Розыгрыш
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Film rating
3.8
Rate
10
votes
3.8
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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