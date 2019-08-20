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Poster of Hoax
3.8
Kinoafisha Films Hoax
3.8

Hoax

, 2019
Hoax
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of Hoax
3.8

Synopsis

An investigation into a camping trip gone wrong turns into a fight for survival when a team, including a brilliant primate specialist and led by a ruthless television producer, must come to grips with the possible existence of Bigfoot.

Cast

Ben Browder
Rick Paxton
Shoshana Bush
Bridgette Powers
Hutch Dano
Hutch Dano
Justin Johnson
Brian Thompson
Brian Thompson
John Singer
Anthony Ray Parker
Jonesy
Adrienne Barbeau
Adrienne Barbeau
Wilma
Cheryl Texiera
Dr. Ellen Freese
Maximillian Decker
Cooper Barnes
Brian Landis Folkins
Danny Kent
Schuyler Denham
Peter Moore
Director Matt Allen
Writer Matt Allen, Scott Park
Composer Alan Howarth
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 20 August 2019
World premiere 20 August 2019
Production Rum River Productions
Also known as
Hoax, Bigfoot, Hoax - Die Bigfoot-Verschwörung, Розыгрыш

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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