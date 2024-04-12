Cast
Parminder Kaur Barnala
Lakha's Mother
Balwinder Begowal
Vikram S Mother
Mahabir Bhullar
Lakha's Father
Mukesh Chandelia
Vikram S Father
Tirth Charik
Kameti wala Adami
Satinder Kaur Dhiman
Principle
Parminder Gill
Lakha's mother
Cast and Crew
Director
Smeep Kang
Writer
Shreya Srivastava, Vaibhav Suman
Composer
Daoud Music
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
12 April 2024
Release date
|12 April 2024
|Nigeria
|
|
|12 April 2024
|UAE
|
|TBC
Budget
70,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$12,034
Production
Smeep Kang Productions
Also known as
Jeonde Raho Bhoot Ji