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Poster of Jeonde Raho Bhoot Ji
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Jeonde Raho Bhoot Ji
6.7

Jeonde Raho Bhoot Ji

, 2024
Jeonde Raho Bhoot Ji
India / Comedy, Horror / 18+
Poster of Jeonde Raho Bhoot Ji
6.7

Cast

Binnu Dhillon
Lakha
B.N. Sharma
Smeep Kang
Parminder Kaur Barnala
Lakha's Mother
Balwinder Begowal
Vikram S Mother
Jagtar Benipal
Baba Ji
Mahabir Bhullar
Lakha's Father
Mukesh Chandelia
Vikram S Father
Tirth Charik
Kameti wala Adami
Satinder Kaur Dhiman
Principle
Jaggi Dhuri
Tantrik
Parminder Gill
Lakha's mother
Director Smeep Kang
Writer Shreya Srivastava, Vaibhav Suman
Composer Daoud Music
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 12 April 2024
Release date
12 April 2024 Nigeria
12 April 2024 UAE TBC
Budget 70,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $12,034
Production Smeep Kang Productions
Also known as
Jeonde Raho Bhoot Ji

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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