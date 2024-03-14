Menu
Oak
Oak
Oak
Horror
Synopsis
A group of teenagers dare each other to touch a cursed oak tree which leads to the disappearing of one of the group and another gets a rash on her palm leading to a battle for survival.
Oak
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
14 March 2024
Release date
17 July 2025
Russia
Экспонента
6 June 2024
Azerbaijan
6 June 2024
Bulgaria
24 July 2025
Kazakhstan
14 March 2024
Kyrgyzstan
6 June 2024
Moldova
14 March 2024
Tajikistan
14 March 2024
USA
6 June 2024
Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross
$404,720
Production
Blood Red Films, BondIt Media Capital, Head Gear Films
Also known as
Oak, Городские легенды. Парк кошмаров
Director
Kevin Lewis
Cast
Joey Lauren Adams
Armand Assante
Lorenzo Antonucci
Maemae Renfrow
Hudson Thames
Andrey Brazgin
26 July 2025, 20:55
Бюджет 50 рублей, скримеры сделаны пятилетним ребенком, на кнопочном телефоне. Поставил бы 0 звезд, но так нельзя
Зарина Ятимова
25 July 2025, 22:38
Фильм отстой,не советую тратить время,уснули на сеансе.Очень нудный
