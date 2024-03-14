Menu
Poster of Oak
1 poster
Going 54
Not going 13
Kinoafisha Films Oak

Oak

Oak
Going 54
Not going 13

Synopsis

A group of teenagers dare each other to touch a cursed oak tree which leads to the disappearing of one of the group and another gets a rash on her palm leading to a battle for survival.
Oak - trailer in russian
Oak  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 14 March 2024
Release date
17 July 2025 Russia Экспонента
6 June 2024 Azerbaijan
6 June 2024 Bulgaria
24 July 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
14 March 2024 Kyrgyzstan
6 June 2024 Moldova
14 March 2024 Tajikistan
14 March 2024 USA
6 June 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $404,720
Production Blood Red Films, BondIt Media Capital, Head Gear Films
Also known as
Oak, Городские легенды. Парк кошмаров
Director
Kevin Lewis
Cast
Joey Lauren Adams
Joey Lauren Adams
Armand Assante
Armand Assante
Lorenzo Antonucci
Lorenzo Antonucci
Maemae Renfrow
Maemae Renfrow
Hudson Thames
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.3
Rate 25 votes
3.9 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3695 In the Horror genre  472 In films of USA  2122
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Andrey Brazgin 26 July 2025, 20:55
Бюджет 50 рублей, скримеры сделаны пятилетним ребенком, на кнопочном телефоне. Поставил бы 0 звезд, но так нельзя
Зарина Ятимова 25 July 2025, 22:38
Фильм отстой,не советую тратить время,уснули на сеансе.Очень нудный
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Oak - trailer in russian
Oak Trailer in russian
Stills
