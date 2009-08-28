Clarissa [walking with Geneva and laughing wholeheartedly] That - that was amazing!

[turns and kisses her]

Clarissa Wasn't it.

Tollinger Yeah. Yeah, it was.

[they chuckle]

Clarissa Come on. Let's go back inside.

Tollinger I, uh...

Clarissa Man, I'm thirsty.

Tollinger I wanna go to my room.

Clarissa [gleeful] You wanna go to your room?

[takes her in his arms]

Tollinger Yeah!

Clarissa Why's that? What are you gonna do there?

Tollinger [smiles and Tommy has her face in his hands] I'm going home.

Clarissa But...

Tollinger Yeah. There's a train station here.

Clarissa What do you mean, you're going home? We gotta go camping.

Tollinger [laughs] Honey, me, camping? Puh-lease!

Clarissa [surprised] But we just made love.

Tollinger Love? No, Honey - we screwed.

[he turns laughs in disbelief]

Tollinger Oh, my poor, poor Tommy. You just don't get it, do you.

Clarissa No, I don't.

Tollinger You and I could never be together. Look, just - I wish I could stay and chat for a while, but, uh, just do me a favor, will you? Tell the others I'll see them back at school. Bye.

[walks away]

Clarissa You could like...

Tollinger No.

[Tommy is left looking helpless; he finally reenters the discotheque, looking discontented. Clarissa is now dancing with Jameela]

Jameela Looks like Tommy is not a happy boy.

Angelica So, what else is new?

[Tommy then stands and looks at the dancers and as he is there, Geneva packs up and goes to the station, alone, walking through it without a soul in sight]

Tollinger Hello? Anyone here?

[she sees sign of life]

Tollinger Hey, wait! Wait! I have a train to catch. You understand? Do you speak English?

[man closes the ticket door]

Tollinger Hey, open up!

[Geneva, as she hits the gate grates, is pierced with a large metal sword-shaped object from behind, fatally]