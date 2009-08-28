Clarissa
[walking with Geneva and laughing wholeheartedly]
That - that was amazing!
[turns and kisses her]
Clarissa
Wasn't it.
Tollinger
Yeah. Yeah, it was.
[they chuckle]
Clarissa
Come on. Let's go back inside.
Tollinger
I, uh...
Clarissa
Man, I'm thirsty.
Tollinger
I wanna go to my room.
Clarissa
[gleeful]
You wanna go to your room?
[takes her in his arms]
Tollinger
Yeah!
Clarissa
Why's that? What are you gonna do there?
Tollinger
[smiles and Tommy has her face in his hands]
I'm going home.
Clarissa
But...
Tollinger
Yeah. There's a train station here.
Clarissa
What do you mean, you're going home? We gotta go camping.
Tollinger
[laughs]
Honey, me, camping? Puh-lease!
Clarissa
[surprised]
But we just made love.
Tollinger
Love? No, Honey - we screwed.
[he turns laughs in disbelief]
Tollinger
Oh, my poor, poor Tommy. You just don't get it, do you.
Clarissa
No, I don't.
Tollinger
You and I could never be together. Look, just - I wish I could stay and chat for a while, but, uh, just do me a favor, will you? Tell the others I'll see them back at school. Bye.
[walks away]
Clarissa
You could like...
Tollinger
No.
[Tommy is left looking helpless; he finally reenters the discotheque, looking discontented. Clarissa is now dancing with Jameela]
Jameela
Looks like Tommy is not a happy boy.
Angelica
So, what else is new?
[Tommy then stands and looks at the dancers and as he is there, Geneva packs up and goes to the station, alone, walking through it without a soul in sight]
Tollinger
Hello? Anyone here?
[she sees sign of life]
Tollinger
Hey, wait! Wait! I have a train to catch. You understand? Do you speak English?
[man closes the ticket door]
Tollinger
Hey, open up!
[Geneva, as she hits the gate grates, is pierced with a large metal sword-shaped object from behind, fatally]
Tollinger
Aghhhhhhh!