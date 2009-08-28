Menu
Country Great Britain / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 28 August 2009
Release date
7 July 2011 France
7 July 2011 Germany
28 August 2009 Italy
7 July 2011 USA
Worldwide Gross $260,150
Production Baxter Films, Istituto Luce
Also known as
Smile, Destination Death, Du bist der Nächste!, Smile - La morte ha un obiettivo, Smile - O Sorriso da Morte, Surmafotod, Uśmiech, Véres mosoly, Улыбка
Director
Francesco Gasperoni
Cast
Armand Assante
Armand Assante
Harriet MacMasters-Green
Antonio Cupo
Antonio Cupo
Manuela Zanier
Cast and Crew
Film rating

3.4
3.3 IMDb
Quotes
Clarissa [walking with Geneva and laughing wholeheartedly] That - that was amazing!
[turns and kisses her]
Clarissa Wasn't it.
Tollinger Yeah. Yeah, it was.
[they chuckle]
Clarissa Come on. Let's go back inside.
Tollinger I, uh...
Clarissa Man, I'm thirsty.
Tollinger I wanna go to my room.
Clarissa [gleeful] You wanna go to your room?
[takes her in his arms]
Tollinger Yeah!
Clarissa Why's that? What are you gonna do there?
Tollinger [smiles and Tommy has her face in his hands] I'm going home.
Clarissa But...
Tollinger Yeah. There's a train station here.
Clarissa What do you mean, you're going home? We gotta go camping.
Tollinger [laughs] Honey, me, camping? Puh-lease!
Clarissa [surprised] But we just made love.
Tollinger Love? No, Honey - we screwed.
[he turns laughs in disbelief]
Tollinger Oh, my poor, poor Tommy. You just don't get it, do you.
Clarissa No, I don't.
Tollinger You and I could never be together. Look, just - I wish I could stay and chat for a while, but, uh, just do me a favor, will you? Tell the others I'll see them back at school. Bye.
[walks away]
Clarissa You could like...
Tollinger No.
[Tommy is left looking helpless; he finally reenters the discotheque, looking discontented. Clarissa is now dancing with Jameela]
Jameela Looks like Tommy is not a happy boy.
Angelica So, what else is new?
[Tommy then stands and looks at the dancers and as he is there, Geneva packs up and goes to the station, alone, walking through it without a soul in sight]
Tollinger Hello? Anyone here?
[she sees sign of life]
Tollinger Hey, wait! Wait! I have a train to catch. You understand? Do you speak English?
[man closes the ticket door]
Tollinger Hey, open up!
[Geneva, as she hits the gate grates, is pierced with a large metal sword-shaped object from behind, fatally]
Tollinger Aghhhhhhh!
