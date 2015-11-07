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Poster of The Sublet
4.8
Kinoafisha Films The Sublet
4.8

The Sublet

, 2015
The Sublet
Canada / Drama, Horror / 18+
Poster of The Sublet
4.8

Cast

Tianna Nori
Joanna
Mark Matechuk
Jeff
Krista Madison
Margaret
Rachel Sellan
Alex
Porter Randell
Porter
Liv Collins
Young Woman
James Murray
George
Mark Ettlinger
Detective Harrison
Jeff Sinasac
Detective Galagher
Cameron Nash
Young Man
Director John Ainslie
Writer Alyson Richards, John Ainslie
Composer Jeff Morrow
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 26 July 2017
World premiere 7 November 2015
Also known as
The Sublet, In the Dark, The Resident, Аренда

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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