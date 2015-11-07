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4.8
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The Sublet
4.8
The Sublet
, 2015
The Sublet
Canada / Drama, Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
4.8
Cast
Tianna Nori
Joanna
Mark Matechuk
Jeff
Krista Madison
Margaret
Rachel Sellan
Alex
Porter Randell
Porter
Liv Collins
Young Woman
James Murray
George
Mark Ettlinger
Detective Harrison
Jeff Sinasac
Detective Galagher
Cameron Nash
Young Man
Director
John Ainslie
Writer
Alyson Richards
,
John Ainslie
Composer
Jeff Morrow
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
26 July 2017
World premiere
7 November 2015
Also known as
The Sublet, In the Dark, The Resident, Аренда
More
Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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