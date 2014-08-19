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3.6
Kinoafisha
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Varsity Blood
3.6
Varsity Blood
, 2014
Varsity Blood
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
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3.6
Synopsis
Jocks and cheerleaders head out to a remote farmhouse for a raucous Halloween party, but someone dressed as their school mascot intends to slaughter them all.
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Cast
Debbie Rochon
Nancy Wallace
Lexi Giovagnoli
Hannah Wallace
Wesley Scott
Jeff Jenson
Natalie Peyton
Tina Blair
Blair Jackson
Blaine Bochner
Elyse Bigler
Heather Zann
Melody Herron
Robin Donaldson
Jesse Ferraro
Mike Brophy
Kiarra Hogan
Linda Jones
Payton Wood
Bubba Barton
Director
Jake Helgren
Writer
Jake Helgren
Composer
Tom Jemmott
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
19 August 2014
Release date
19 August 2014
USA
NR
Production
DAVED Productions, Flashback Films, G It's Entertainment
Also known as
Varsity Blood, O Mascote Assassino, Университетская кровушка
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Film rating
3.6
Rate
10
votes
3.6
IMDb
Updated 20 February 2023
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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