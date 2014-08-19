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Poster of Varsity Blood
3.6
Kinoafisha Films Varsity Blood
3.6

Varsity Blood

, 2014
Varsity Blood
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Varsity Blood
3.6

Synopsis

Jocks and cheerleaders head out to a remote farmhouse for a raucous Halloween party, but someone dressed as their school mascot intends to slaughter them all.

Cast

Debbie Rochon
Nancy Wallace
Lexi Giovagnoli
Hannah Wallace
Wesley Scott
Jeff Jenson
Natalie Peyton
Tina Blair
Blair Jackson
Blaine Bochner
Elyse Bigler
Heather Zann
Melody Herron
Robin Donaldson
Jesse Ferraro
Mike Brophy
Kiarra Hogan
Linda Jones
Payton Wood
Bubba Barton
Director Jake Helgren
Writer Jake Helgren
Composer Tom Jemmott
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 19 August 2014
Release date
19 August 2014 USA NR
Production DAVED Productions, Flashback Films, G It's Entertainment
Also known as
Varsity Blood, O Mascote Assassino, Университетская кровушка

Film rating

3.6
Rate 10 votes
3.6 IMDb
Updated 20 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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