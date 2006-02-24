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5.6
Kinoafisha
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Frostbite
5.6
Frostbite
, 2006
Frostbiten
Russia, Sweden / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
5.6
Cast
Petra Nielsen
Annika Wallén
Grete Havnesköld
Saga Wallén
Emma Åberg
Vega
Jonas Karlström
Sebastian
Carl-Åke Eriksson
Prof. Gerhard Beckert
Mikael Göransson
Anna Lindholm
Måns Nathanaelson
Jonas Lawes
Robert
Niklas Grönberg
John
Gustav Johansson
Joel
Linnea Jonsson
Cissi
Director
Anders Banke
Writer
Daniel Ojanlatva
,
Pidde Andersson
Composer
Anthony Lledo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia / Sweden
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2006
World premiere
24 February 2006
Release date
7 September 2006
Russia
Кино без границ
7 September 2006
Belarus
7 September 2006
Kazakhstan
24 February 2006
Sweden
7 September 2006
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$125,010
Production
Solid Entertainment, "Ulitka" Studio, Cinepost Studios
Also known as
Frostbiten, Frostbite, 30 дней до рассвета, Frostbitten, Frostbitten: 30 días de noche, Något ont denna väg kommer, Pagomeni dagomatia, Pagomenos efialtis, Pakkasveri, Tale of Vampires, Vampirlerin şafağı, Zúzmarás, フロストバイト
More
Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 26 August 2024
Quotes
Vega
Can you please stop throwing garden gnomes at me?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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