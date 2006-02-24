Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Frostbite
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Frostbite
5.6

Frostbite

, 2006
Frostbiten
Russia, Sweden / Horror / 18+
Poster of Frostbite
5.6

Cast

Petra Nielsen
Annika Wallén
Grete Havnesköld
Saga Wallén
Emma Åberg
Vega
Jonas Karlström
Sebastian
Carl-Åke Eriksson
Prof. Gerhard Beckert
Mikael Göransson
Anna Lindholm
Måns Nathanaelson
Jonas Lawes
Robert
Niklas Grönberg
John
Gustav Johansson
Joel
Linnea Jonsson
Cissi
Director Anders Banke
Writer Daniel Ojanlatva, Pidde Andersson
Composer Anthony Lledo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 24 February 2006
Release date
7 September 2006 Russia Кино без границ
7 September 2006 Belarus
7 September 2006 Kazakhstan
24 February 2006 Sweden
7 September 2006 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $125,010
Production Solid Entertainment, "Ulitka" Studio, Cinepost Studios
Also known as
Frostbiten, Frostbite, 30 дней до рассвета, Frostbitten, Frostbitten: 30 días de noche, Något ont denna väg kommer, Pagomeni dagomatia, Pagomenos efialtis, Pakkasveri, Tale of Vampires, Vampirlerin şafağı, Zúzmarás, フロストバイト

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Frostbite

Death's Roulette
Death's Roulette Drama, Detective, Thriller
2023, Colombia
5.0
Viking Wolf
Viking Wolf Horror, Thriller
2022, Norway
6.0
Dead & Beautiful
Dead & Beautiful Drama, Horror, Thriller
2021, Netherlands / Taiwan
4.0
Daniel Isn't Real
Daniel Isn't Real Crime, Drama, Fantasy
2019, USA
5.0
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale Action, Fantasy
2010, Sweden / Finland / France / Norway
6.0
Revenge: A Love Story
Revenge: A Love Story Thriller
2010, Hong Kong
6.0
Suck
Suck Musical, Horror, Comedy
2009, Canada
6.0
Dead Snow
Dead Snow Action, Comedy, Horror, Adventure
2009, Norway
5.0
Newsmakers
Newsmakers Action
2009, Russia / Sweden
6.0
Santa Sangre
Santa Sangre Horror, Drama, Thriller
1986, Mexico
6.0
Dracula
Dracula Romantic, Horror
1979, USA / Great Britain
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more