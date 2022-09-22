Menu
Poster of The Hunchback of Notre Dame
6.1
2 posters
The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 1923
World premiere 2 September 1923
Release date
6 September 1923 Canada PG
22 September 2022 Czechia
30 May 1924 France
3 October 1924 Japan G
6 April 1926 Portugal
31 October 1924 Sweden
6 September 1923 USA
Also known as
The Hunchback of Notre Dame, ノートルダムのせむし男（1923）
Cast
Lon Chaney
Ruth Miller
Norman Kerry
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
