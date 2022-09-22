Menu
6.1
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 13 minutes
Production year
1923
World premiere
2 September 1923
Release date
6 September 1923
Canada
PG
22 September 2022
Czechia
30 May 1924
France
3 October 1924
Japan
G
6 April 1926
Portugal
31 October 1924
Sweden
6 September 1923
USA
Also known as
The Hunchback of Notre Dame, ノートルダムのせむし男（1923）
Cast
Lon Chaney
Ruth Miller
Norman Kerry
Cast and Crew
