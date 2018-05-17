Menu
Slender Man

Slender Man 18+
Slender Man - second trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 17 August 2018
World premiere 17 May 2018
Release date
16 August 2018 Russia WDSSPR 16+
23 August 2018 Australia M
23 August 2018 Brazil
24 August 2018 Estonia
23 August 2018 Germany
24 August 2018 Great Britain
23 August 2018 Greece
10 August 2018 Indonesia
23 August 2018 Israel
6 September 2018 Italy
24 August 2018 Lithuania
23 August 2018 Netherlands
23 August 2018 Portugal
23 August 2018 Slovakia
19 October 2018 Spain
17 May 2018 Thailand
12 October 2018 Turkey
10 August 2018 USA
10 August 2018 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $51,738,549
Production Screen Gems, Mythology Entertainment, Madhouse Entertainment
Also known as
Slender Man, Слендермен, Legenda lui Slender Man, Sihvakas mees, Slender Man: Az ismeretlen rém, Slender Man: Pesadelo Sem Rosto, Slenderman, Slendermenas, Slendermens, Uzun Kabus, Слендърмен, स्लेन्डर मैन, スレンダーマン　奴を見たら、終わり, 斯兰达人, 无面男, 瘦人, 瘦长鬼影
Director
Sylvain White
Cast
Joey King
Javier Botet
Julia Goldani Telles
Jasmine Sabino
Kevin Chapman
Cast and Crew
Film rating

3.9
Rate 33 votes
3.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3751 In the Horror genre  492 In films of USA  2140
Film Reviews
yana.kayukova 16 August 2018, 18:47
Жалею,что потратила 180р. на просмотр этого фильма. Не впечатлил.
1pobednov 17 August 2018, 08:36
Фильм полная хрень,не тратьте время и деньги
Quotes
Wren He gets in your head like a virus.
Chloe What kind of virus?
Wren Like a computer virus that infects your hard drive, but instead of your hard drive, it's your brain!
Slender Man - second trailer in russian
Slender Man Second trailer in russian
Slender Man - trailer in russian
Slender Man Trailer in russian
Listen to the
soundtrack Slender Man
Stills
