Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Рейтинги
6.7
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Haunted - 3D
Haunted - 3D
Haunted
18+
Horror
Thriller
Detective
Synopsis
A Realtor encounters two ghostly entities while attempting to sell a mansion.
Haunted - 3D
trailer
trailer
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 23 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
5 May 2011
Release date
5 May 2011
India
Production
ASA Production & Enterprises, BVG Films, DAR Motion Pictures
Also known as
Haunted, Haunted: 3D, Дом-призрак
Director
Vikram Bhatt
Cast
Tia Bajpai
Krishna Bhatt
Mahaakshay Chakraborty
Nikita Dzhandzhani
Mohan Kapoor
Similar films for Haunted - 3D
5.1
Raaz 3: The Third Dimension
(2012)
4.7
Dangerous Ishq
(2012)
5.4
Jurm
(2005)
Film rating
6.7
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Haunted - 3D
Trailer
0
0
Haunted - 3D
Тв ролик 3
0
0
Listen to the
soundtrack
Haunted - 3D
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
