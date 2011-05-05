Menu
Poster of Haunted - 3D
6.7 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Haunted - 3D

Haunted - 3D

Haunted 18+
Synopsis

A Realtor encounters two ghostly entities while attempting to sell a mansion.
Haunted - 3D - trailer
Haunted - 3D  trailer
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 23 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 5 May 2011
Release date
5 May 2011 India
Production ASA Production & Enterprises, BVG Films, DAR Motion Pictures
Also known as
Haunted, Haunted: 3D, Дом-призрак
Director
Vikram Bhatt
Cast
Tia Bajpai
Krishna Bhatt
Mahaakshay Chakraborty
Nikita Dzhandzhani
Mohan Kapoor
Film rating

6.7
6.4 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
Haunted - 3D - trailer
Haunted - 3D Trailer
Haunted - 3D - тв ролик 3
Haunted - 3D Тв ролик 3
soundtrack Haunted - 3D
Stills
