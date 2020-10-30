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Poster of Kaali Khuhi
3.5
Kinoafisha Films Kaali Khuhi
3.5

Kaali Khuhi

, 2020
Kaali Khuhi
India / Drama, Horror, Mystery / 18+
Poster of Kaali Khuhi
3.5

Cast

Shabana Azmi
Satya Maasi
Satyadeep Misra
Darshan
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Priya
Riva Arora
Shivangi
Hetvi Bhanushali
Sakshi
Rose Rathod
Chandni
Leela Samson
Dadi
Samuel John
Yogesh
Jatinder Kaur
Crone 1
Inder Bajwa
Temple Priest
Krishna Sharma
Young Darshan
Sukhwinder Virk
Woman at Temple
Director Terrie Samundra
Writer Rupinder Inderjit, David Walter Lech, Terrie Samundra
Composer Daniel B. George
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 30 October 2020
World premiere 30 October 2020
Also known as
Kaali Khuhi, A Maldição do Poço, Czarna studnia, Der schwarze Brunnen, Fântâna neagră, Pozo oscuro, Sötét kút, Μαύρο πηγάδι, Чёрный колодец, 漆黒の井戸の底から, Черный колодец

Film rating

3.5
Rate 13 votes
3.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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