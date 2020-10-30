Cast
Inder Bajwa
Temple Priest
Krishna Sharma
Young Darshan
Sukhwinder Virk
Woman at Temple
Cast and Crew
Director
Terrie Samundra
Writer
Rupinder Inderjit, David Walter Lech, Terrie Samundra
Composer
Daniel B. George
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
30 October 2020
World premiere
30 October 2020
Also known as
Kaali Khuhi, A Maldição do Poço, Czarna studnia, Der schwarze Brunnen, Fântâna neagră, Pozo oscuro, Sötét kút, Μαύρο πηγάδι, Чёрный колодец, 漆黒の井戸の底から, Черный колодец