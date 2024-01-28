After the death of his wife, Mit moves with his teenage daughter May to a derelict mansion in a Muslim-majority suburb of Bangkok. A thorough sceptic, Mit gets rid of the talismans in the house, defying the warnings of the locals, and in the process unleashes a furious djinn and its 200-year-old curse. As Mit sinks into delirium and self-harm, May must undertake a journey to the south to seek help.
CountryThailand
Runtime2 hours 8 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere21 November 2024
World premiere28 January 2024
Release date
4 February 2026
Russia
18+
15 August 2024
Cambodia
9 October 2024
Indonesia
13+
1 August 2024
Malaysia
11 July 2024
Thailand
13
1 November 2024
Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross$36,168
ProductionNeramitnung Film
Also known as
Dæn sap, The Cursed Land, Jeojubad-eun ttang, Vùng Đất Bị Nguyền Rủa, Проклятая земля, 鬼禁地