Poster of The Cursed Land
IMDb Rating: 5.5
Kinoafisha Films The Cursed Land

The Cursed Land

Dæn sap 18+
Synopsis

After the death of his wife, Mit moves with his teenage daughter May to a derelict mansion in a Muslim-majority suburb of Bangkok. A thorough sceptic, Mit gets rid of the talismans in the house, defying the warnings of the locals, and in the process unleashes a furious djinn and its 200-year-old curse. As Mit sinks into delirium and self-harm, May must undertake a journey to the south to seek help.
Country Thailand
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 21 November 2024
World premiere 28 January 2024
Release date
4 February 2026 Russia 18+
15 August 2024 Cambodia
9 October 2024 Indonesia 13+
1 August 2024 Malaysia
11 July 2024 Thailand 13
1 November 2024 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $36,168
Production Neramitnung Film
Also known as
Dæn sap, The Cursed Land, Jeojubad-eun ttang, Vùng Đất Bị Nguyền Rủa, Проклятая земля, 鬼禁地
Director
Panu Aree
Kong Rithdee
Cast
Ananda Everingham
Bront Palarae
Seeda Puapimon
Jennis Oprasert
Cast and Crew

5.5 IMDb
Stills
