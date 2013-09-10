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Poster of Proxy
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Proxy
5.7

Proxy

, 2013
Proxy
USA / Drama, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Proxy
5.7

Cast

Alexa Havins
Alexa Havins
Melanie Michaels
Kristina Klebe
Kristina Klebe
Anika Barön
Joe Swanberg
Patrick Michaels
Alexia Rasmussen
Esther Woodhouse
Erika Hoveland
Mary Wilkens
Adam Stephenson
Mr. Verdel
Shayla Hardy
Technician
Jim Dougherty
Store Manager
Faust Checho
Detective Allen
Mark A. Nash
Anchorman
Phyllis Munro
Nurse
Kitsie Duncan
Support Victim
Director Zack Parker
Writer Kevin Donner, Zack Parker
Composer The Newton Brothers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 18 April 2014
World premiere 10 September 2013
Release date
14 October 2014 Germany 18
19 September 2013 USA
Production Along The Tracks, FSC Productions
Also known as
Proxy, Ủy Quyền, Доверенность

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 25 March 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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