Cast
Joe Swanberg
Patrick Michaels
Alexia Rasmussen
Esther Woodhouse
Erika Hoveland
Mary Wilkens
Adam Stephenson
Mr. Verdel
Jim Dougherty
Store Manager
Faust Checho
Detective Allen
Kitsie Duncan
Support Victim
Cast and Crew
Director
Zack Parker
Writer
Kevin Donner, Zack Parker
Composer
The Newton Brothers
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
2013
Online premiere
18 April 2014
World premiere
10 September 2013
Release date
|14 October 2014
|Germany
|
|18
|19 September 2013
|USA
|
|
Production
Along The Tracks, FSC Productions
Also known as
Proxy, Ủy Quyền, Доверенность