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Poster of Daughters of Darkness
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Daughters of Darkness
6.5

Daughters of Darkness

, 1971
Les lèvres rouges
Belgium, France, Germany / Horror / 18+
Poster of Daughters of Darkness
6.5

Synopsis

Ostend, Belgium. In a decadent seaside hotel, Stefan and Valerie, a newlywed couple, meet the mysterious Countess Báthory and Ilona, her secretary.

Cast

Delphine Seyrig
Countess Elizabeth Báthory
John Karlen
Stefan
Danielle Ouimet
Valerie
Paul Esser
Hotel Clerk
Fons Rademakers
Mother
Andrea Rau
Ilona Harczy
Georges Jamin
Retired Policeman
Joris Collet
Butler
Director Harry Kümel
Writer Pierre Drouot, Jean Ferry, Harry Kümel, Joseph Amiel
Composer François de Roubaix
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 22 September 1971
Release date
11 March 2020 France 16
3 December 1971 Germany
20 April 1972 Italy
4 September 2021 Japan
14 March 2024 Lithuania N16
9 April 1973 Turkey
2 October 1971 USA R
Budget $750,000
Worldwide Gross $1,070
Production Showking Films, Maya Films, Roxy Film
Also known as
Les Lèvres rouges, Daughters of Darkness, Criaturas de la noche, Blut an den Lippen, Blood on the Lips, Buzele rosii, Children of the Night, Dzieci nocy, El rojo en los labios, Erzebeth, Escravas do Desejo, Hijas de la oscuridad, House of Shame, I komissa Drakoulas, Kırmızı dudaklar, La vestale di Satana, Le rouge aux Lèvres, Pimeduse tütred, Solo für einen Vampir, The Promise of Red Lips, The Red Lips, The Redness of the Lips, Vörös ajkak, Η κόμισσα δράκουλας, Τα κόκκινα χείλη του Σατανά, Дочери тьмы, 赤い唇, 闇の乙女

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 30 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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