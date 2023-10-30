Les Lèvres rouges, Daughters of Darkness, Criaturas de la noche, Blut an den Lippen, Blood on the Lips, Buzele rosii, Children of the Night, Dzieci nocy, El rojo en los labios, Erzebeth, Escravas do Desejo, Hijas de la oscuridad, House of Shame, I komissa Drakoulas, Kırmızı dudaklar, La vestale di Satana, Le rouge aux Lèvres, Pimeduse tütred, Solo für einen Vampir, The Promise of Red Lips, The Red Lips, The Redness of the Lips, Vörös ajkak, Η κόμισσα δράκουλας, Τα κόκκινα χείλη του Σατανά, Дочери тьмы, 赤い唇, 闇の乙女
Film rating
6.5
Rate10 votes
6.5IMDb
Updated 30 October 2023
Quotes
Countess BathoryLove is stronger than death... even than life.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.