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Poster of Baghead
6.3
Baghead - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Baghead
6.3

Baghead

, 2023
Baghead
France, Germany, USA / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Baghead
6.3
Baghead - Dubbed trailer
Baghead  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Following the death of her estranged father, Iris learns she has inherited a run-down, centuries-old pub. She travels to Berlin to identify her father’s body and meet with The Solicitor to discuss the estate. Little does she know, when the deed is signed she will become inextricably tied to an unspeakable entity that resides in the pub’s basement – Baghead – a shape-shifting creature that can transform into the dead. Two thousand in cash for two minutes with the creature is all it takes for desperate loved ones to ease their grief. Neil, who has lost his wife, is Iris’ first customer. Like her father, Iris is tempted to exploit the creature’s powers and help desperate people for a price. But she soon discovers breaking the two-minute rule can have terrifying consequences. Together with her best friend Katie, Iris must battle to keep control of Baghead and figure out how to destroy her, before she destroys them.

Cast

Freya Allan
Freya Allan
Iris Lark
Peter Mullan
Peter Mullan
Owen Lark
Saffron Burrows
Saffron Burrows
Catherine
Ned Dennehy
Ned Dennehy
Solicitor
Jeremy Irvine
Jeremy Irvine
Neil
Julika Jenkins
Regina
Svenja Jung
Svenja Jung
Sarah
Ruby Barker
Katie
Anne Müller
Baghead
Felix Römer
Otto Vogler
Director Alberto Corredor
Writer Bryce McGuire, Christina Pamies, Lorcan Reilly
Composer Suvi-Eeva Äikäs
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Germany / USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 5 April 2024
World premiere 28 December 2023
Release date
22 February 2024 Russia Вольга
8 February 2024 Argentina +13
22 February 2024 Australia M
22 February 2024 Azerbaijan 18+
8 February 2024 Brazil 14
22 February 2024 Bulgaria
8 April 2024 Cambodia
21 March 2024 Croatia
22 February 2024 Czechia
3 June 2024 Denmark 15
2 February 2024 Estonia
22 February 2024 Georgia R
28 December 2023 Germany 16
26 January 2024 Great Britain 15
28 March 2024 Greece
14 March 2024 Hungary
6 February 2024 Indonesia 17+
22 February 2024 Ireland 16
6 February 2025 Israel
22 February 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
22 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan 16+
9 February 2024 Latvia N16
2 February 2024 Lithuania N16
8 February 2024 Mexico B-15
22 February 2024 Moldova
29 March 2024 Mongolia
21 March 2024 Montenegro
21 March 2024 Netherlands 16
22 February 2024 New Zealand M
22 February 2024 Peru
28 February 2024 Philippines PG
26 January 2024 Poland
11 July 2024 Portugal M/14
29 May 2025 Qatar
23 February 2024 Romania
21 March 2024 Serbia
22 February 2024 Tajikistan
8 February 2024 Thailand
14 June 2024 Turkey 16+
22 February 2024 UAE TBC
22 February 2024 Ukraine 16+
22 February 2024 Uzbekistan
1 March 2024 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $6,691,851
Production Canal+, Ciné+, Studio Babelsberg
Also known as
Baghead, Baghead: Contacto con la muerte, Нечисть, A Bruxa dos Mortos: Baghead, A Maldição de Baghead, Baghead - Holtakkal suttogó, Baghead: Habla con los muertos, Dwie minuty do piekła, Əcinnə, Kottpea, Mahzen, Martef Ha'Ei'ma, Quỷ Thay Đầu, Бегхед: Гласот на мртвите, Прокляття Беґхед, 布袋头, 纸袋头, Вещица от ада, Baghead: Hablando Con Los Muertos, بگ هد

Film rating

6.3
Rate 48 votes
5.4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2983 In the Horror genre  293 In films of France  209 In films of Germany  110 In films of USA  1802 In films of 2023  185
Updated 22 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Baghead - Dubbed trailer
Baghead Dubbed trailer
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