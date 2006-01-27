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Poster of Sheitan
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Sheitan
6.4

Sheitan

, 2006
Sheitan
France / Comedy, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Sheitan
6.4

Cast

Vincent Cassel
Vincent Cassel
Joseph
Roxane Mesquida
Roxane Mesquida
Eve
Nicolas Le Phat Tan
Thaï
Leïla Bekhti
Leïla Bekhti
Yasmine
Ladj Ly
Ladj Ly
Ladj
Julie-Marie Parmentier
Julie-Marie Parmentier
Jeanne
François Levantal
François Levantal
Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci
Olivier Barthélémy
Bart
Gérald Thomassin
Maurice
Quentin Lasbazeilles
Gilou
Guillaume Bacquet
Bebert
Director Kim Chapiron
Writer Christian Chapiron, Kim Chapiron
Composer Nguyen Lê
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 26 December 2006
World premiere 27 January 2006
Release date
4 May 2006 Russia Гельварс
4 May 2006 Belarus
1 February 2006 France
23 February 2007 Great Britain
4 May 2006 Kazakhstan
11 May 2006 Ukraine
Budget €2,700,000
Worldwide Gross $2,680,879
Production 120 Films, La Chauve Souris, StudioCanal
Also known as
Sheitan, Satan, Cena con el diablo, Satã, Satanas, Šejtan, Šetonas, Şeytan, Sheitan - Pacto com o Diabo, Шайтан, Шейтан, 変人村

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 20 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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