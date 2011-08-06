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The Ascent
5.7
The Ascent
, 2011
The Ascent
Montenegro / Thriller, Horror, Drama / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
5.7
Cast
Varja Đukić
Dejan Ivanić
Vlado Jovanovski
Amar Selimovic
Inti Sraj
Ana Vuckovic
Director
Nemanja Becanovic
Writer
Aleksandar Becanovic
,
Nemanja Becanovic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Montenegro
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
6 August 2011
Release date
6 August 2011
Montenegro
Production
Artikulacija
Also known as
The Ascent, Posljednje poglavlje
More
Film rating
5.7
Rate
12
votes
5.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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