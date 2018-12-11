Cast
Linden Porco
The Leprechaun
Oliver Llewellyn Jenkins
Matt
Heather McDonald
Tory Reding
Cast and Crew
Director
Steven Kostanski
Writer
Mark Jones, Suzanne Keilly
Composer
Andries Smit
Film details
Country
Canada / South Africa / USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
11 December 2018
World premiere
11 December 2018
Budget
$1,500,000
Production
Blue Ice Pictures, Out of Africa Entertainment, Pressure Cooker Studios
Also known as
Leprechaun Returns, El duende maldito regresa, Leprechaun regresa, Leprechaun 8, Leprechaun powraca, O Retorno do Duende, Zli vilenjak 8: Povratak, Лепрекон возвращается, Лепрекон повертається, レプリコーン リターンズ