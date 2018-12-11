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Poster of Leprechaun Returns
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Leprechaun Returns
5.0

Leprechaun Returns

, 2018
Leprechaun Returns
Canada, South Africa, USA / Comedy, Fantasy, Horror / 18+
Poster of Leprechaun Returns
5.0

Synopsis

A group of unwitting sorority sisters accidentally awaken the serial-killing Leprechaun after they build a sorority house on his hunting grounds.

Cast

Taylor Spreitler
Taylor Spreitler
Lila
Pepi Sonuga
Katie
Sai Bennett
Rose
Mark Holton
Ozzie
Linden Porco
The Leprechaun
Leon Clingman
Emilie Reid
Meredith
Ben McGregor
Andy
Oliver Llewellyn Jenkins
Matt
Heather McDonald
Tory Reding
Pete Spiros
Mailman
Director Steven Kostanski
Writer Mark Jones, Suzanne Keilly
Composer Andries Smit
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / South Africa / USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 11 December 2018
World premiere 11 December 2018
Budget $1,500,000
Production Blue Ice Pictures, Out of Africa Entertainment, Pressure Cooker Studios
Also known as
Leprechaun Returns, El duende maldito regresa, Leprechaun regresa, Leprechaun 8, Leprechaun powraca, O Retorno do Duende, Zli vilenjak 8: Povratak, Лепрекон возвращается, Лепрекон повертається, レプリコーン リターンズ

Film rating

5.0
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5 IMDb
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Updated 15 November 2023
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