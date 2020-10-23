A psychopathic twelve-year-old girl in a small town in Nebraska recruits all the other children and goes on a bloody rampage, killing the corrupt adults and anyone else who opposes her. A bright high schooler who won't go along with the plan is the town's only hope of survival.
ProductionANVL Entertainment, Angel Oak Films, Cinemation Studios
Also known as
Children of the Corn, Kinder des Zorns, Дети кукурузы, A kukorica gyermekei, Colheita Maldita, Deca kukuruza, Deti kukurice, Dzieci kukurydzy, Grano rosso sangue, Les Démons du maïs, Los chicos del maíz, Maisilapsed, Maissilapset, Діти кукурудзи, スティーヴン・キング エイジ・オブ・パンデミック, 玉米地的小孩