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Poster of Children of the Corn
4.8
Children of the Corn - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Children of the Corn
4.8

Children of the Corn

, 2023
Children of the Corn
Australia, USA / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Children of the Corn
4.8
Children of the Corn - Trailer
Children of the Corn  Trailer

Synopsis

A psychopathic twelve-year-old girl in a small town in Nebraska recruits all the other children and goes on a bloody rampage, killing the corrupt adults and anyone else who opposes her. A bright high schooler who won't go along with the plan is the town's only hope of survival.

Cast

Elena Kampouris
Elena Kampouris
Boleyn Williams
Kate Moyer
Kate Moyer
Eden Edwards
Sebastian Alanis Alvarez
Alyla Browne
Alyla Browne
Michael Duncan
Michael Duncan
Callan Mulvey
Callan Mulvey
Robert Williams
Bruce Spence
Bruce Spence
Pastor Penney
Stephen Hunter
Stephen Hunter
Calvin Colvington
Jayden McGinlay
Cecil
Ashlee Juergens
Carly Cowder
Sisi Stringer
Sisi Stringer
Tanika
Joe Klocek
Calder Colvington
Director Kurt Wimmer
Writer Kurt Wimmer, Stephen King
Composer Tim Count, Jacob Shea
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia / USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 21 March 2023
World premiere 23 October 2020
Release date
16 March 2023 Russia Global Film
23 March 2023 Azerbaijan 18+
14 December 2023 Germany 18
23 March 2023 Kazakhstan 18+
23 March 2023 Kyrgyzstan 16+
3 March 2023 USA
23 March 2023 Uzbekistan 18+
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $575,179
Production ANVL Entertainment, Angel Oak Films, Cinemation Studios
Also known as
Children of the Corn, Kinder des Zorns, Дети кукурузы, A kukorica gyermekei, Colheita Maldita, Deca kukuruza, Deti kukurice, Dzieci kukurydzy, Grano rosso sangue, Les Démons du maïs, Los chicos del maíz, Maisilapsed, Maissilapset, Діти кукурудзи, スティーヴン・キング エイジ・オブ・パンデミック, 玉米地的小孩

Film rating

4.8
Rate 34 votes
3.8 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3853 In the Horror genre  489 In films of Australia  52 In films of USA  2185 In films of 2023  259
Updated 22 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Children of the Corn - Trailer
Children of the Corn Trailer
Children of the Corn - Dubbed trailer
Children of the Corn Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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