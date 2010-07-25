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5.2
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The Shrine
5.2
The Shrine
, 2010
The Shrine
Canada / Horror / 18+
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5.2
The Shrine
Teaser
Teaser
Synopsis
Two female journalists and a photographer travel to Europe to investigate a series of mysterious disappearances, only to find themselves embroiled in a struggle against a kind of evil they never expected.
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Cast
Aaron Ashmore
Marcus
Cindy Sampson
Carmen
Laura de Carteret
Laura Taylor
Connor Stanhope
Trevor Matthews
Henryk
Ben Lewis
Eric Taylor
Jasmin Geljo
Monica Hewes
Emilia
Paulino Nunes
Meghan Heffern
Sara
Vieslav Krystyan
Arkadiusz
Julia Debowska
Lidia
Director
Jon Knautz
Writer
Jon Knautz
,
Brendan Moore
,
Trevor Matthews
Composer
Ryan Shore
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2010
Online premiere
13 July 2011
World premiere
25 July 2010
Release date
14 October 2010
Canada
27 January 2012
Germany
8 September 2011
Portugal
15 July 2011
USA
Budget
1,500,000 CAD
Worldwide Gross
$102,344
Production
Wesley Clover Media, Brookstreet Pictures
Also known as
The Shrine, O Altar, Cult, Mabet, Mộ Quỷ, Untitled Brookstreet Pictures Project, Гробница, 神殿, The Shrine 3D
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Film rating
5.2
Rate
13
votes
5.5
IMDb
Film Trailers
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The Shrine
Teaser
0
0
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Stills
Quotes
[last lines]
Marcus
[Looks to the fog covered forest]
What is it... beyond the trees?
[last lines]
Henryk
[solemnly while following his gaze]
This Is Curse... Left From Long Ago... It Cannot Be Undone
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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