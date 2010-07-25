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Poster of The Shrine
5.2
The Shrine - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films The Shrine
5.2

The Shrine

, 2010
The Shrine
Canada / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Shrine
5.2
The Shrine - Teaser
The Shrine  Teaser

Synopsis

Two female journalists and a photographer travel to Europe to investigate a series of mysterious disappearances, only to find themselves embroiled in a struggle against a kind of evil they never expected.

Cast

Aaron Ashmore
Marcus
Cindy Sampson
Carmen
Laura de Carteret
Laura Taylor
Connor Stanhope
Connor Stanhope
Trevor Matthews
Henryk
Ben Lewis
Eric Taylor
Jasmin Geljo
Monica Hewes
Emilia
Paulino Nunes
Meghan Heffern
Meghan Heffern
Sara
Vieslav Krystyan
Arkadiusz
Julia Debowska
Lidia
Director Jon Knautz
Writer Jon Knautz, Brendan Moore, Trevor Matthews
Composer Ryan Shore
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 13 July 2011
World premiere 25 July 2010
Release date
14 October 2010 Canada
27 January 2012 Germany
8 September 2011 Portugal
15 July 2011 USA
Budget 1,500,000 CAD
Worldwide Gross $102,344
Production Wesley Clover Media, Brookstreet Pictures
Also known as
The Shrine, O Altar, Cult, Mabet, Mộ Quỷ, Untitled Brookstreet Pictures Project, Гробница, 神殿, The Shrine 3D

Film rating

5.2
Rate 13 votes
5.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Shrine - Teaser
The Shrine Teaser
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

[last lines]
Marcus [Looks to the fog covered forest] What is it... beyond the trees?
[last lines]
Henryk [solemnly while following his gaze] This Is Curse... Left From Long Ago... It Cannot Be Undone
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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