Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mimesis
4.4
Mimesis - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mimesis
4.4

Mimesis

, 2011
Mimesis
USA / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Mimesis
4.4
Mimesis - trailer
Mimesis  trailer

Synopsis

A group of horror fans find themselves unwilling participants in a nightmarish role playing game that pays homage to a classic horror film.

Cast

Allen Maldonado
Allen Maldonado
Sid Haig
Lauren Mae Shafer
Courtney Gains
David G.B. Brown
Jana Thompson
Director Douglas Schulze
Writer Douglas Schulze, Joshua Wagner
Composer Diego Navarro
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 7 October 2011
Release date
7 October 2011 Russia 18+
6 November 2013 Germany
7 October 2011 Kazakhstan
7 October 2011 USA
7 October 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $500,000
Production Dead Wait Productons
Also known as
Mimesis, Mimesis - La nuit des morts vivants, Mimesis - Night of the Living Dead, Mimesis, Night of the Living Dead, Mimesis: La Nuit des Morts Vivants, Mimesis: Night of the Living Dead, Mimesis: Play Dead, Mundo zombie: guerra total, Zombie Dead Ground, Μίμησις, Мимесис. Ночь живых мертвецов

Film rating

4.4
Rate 15 votes
4.4 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Mimesis - trailer
Mimesis Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Mimesis

Play Dead
Play Dead Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
5.0
The Dark Below
The Dark Below Thriller
2015, USA
4.0
Would You Rather
Would You Rather Horror, Thriller
2012, USA
6.0
Alyce Kills
Alyce Kills Horror, Thriller
2011, USA
5.0
The Theatre Bizarre
The Theatre Bizarre Horror
2011, USA / Canada / France
5.0
The Final
The Final Horror, Thriller, Drama
2010, USA
5.0
The Tripper
The Tripper Comedy, Horror
2006, USA
5.0
Bless the Child
Bless the Child Horror, Thriller
2000, USA / Germany
5.0
Night of the Living Dead 3D
Night of the Living Dead 3D Horror, Thriller
2006, USA
4.0
House of 1000 Corpses
House of 1000 Corpses Horror
2003, USA
6.0
Children of the Corn
Children of the Corn Horror, Thriller
1984, USA
5.0
Candy Corn
Candy Corn Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
3.0
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more