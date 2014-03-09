Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of At the Devil's door
Poster of At the Devil's door
Рейтинги
4.8 IMDb Rating: 4.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films At the Devil's door

At the Devil's door

At the Devil's door 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 25 February 2015
World premiere 9 March 2014
Release date
24 July 2014 Canada
6 February 2015 Germany 16
9 March 2014 Netherlands 16
7 November 2014 Spain 18
9 March 2014 USA R
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $74,624
Production Varient, Candlewood Entertainment, XYZ Films
Also known as
At the Devil's Door, Home, L'Élu du Mal, La elegida del mal, Na đavoljim vratima, Na Porta do Diabo, Oltre il male, Saatana ukselävel, Şeytanın Kapısında, Дом, 惡靈陰室
Director
Nicholas McCarthy
Nicholas McCarthy
Cast
Ashley Rickards
Ashley Rickards
Nick Eversman
Nick Eversman
Michael Massee
Michael Massee
Mark Steger
Wyatt Russell
Wyatt Russell
Cast and Crew
Similar films for At the Devil's door
Prayer 0.0
Prayer (2023)
The Pact 5.7
The Pact (2011)
Motherly 4.7
Motherly (2021)
The Crucifixion 5.7
The Crucifixion (2017)
Devil's Gate 5.2
Devil's Gate (2017)
The Hallow 6.2
The Hallow (2015)
Extraterrestrial 5.0
Extraterrestrial (2014)
The Damned 6.4
The Damned (2013)
Haunt 5.3
Haunt (2013)
The Innkeepers 6.5
The Innkeepers (2011)
The Heart of the Earth 5.8
The Heart of the Earth (2007)
The Diabolical 4.8
The Diabolical (2015)

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more