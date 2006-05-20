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Poster of The Bothersome Man
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Bothersome Man
7.0

The Bothersome Man

, 2006
The Bothersome Man / Brysomme mannen, Den
Norway, Iceland / Drama, Horror, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Bothersome Man
7.0

Cast

Trond Fausa Aurvaag
Andreas
Petronella Barker
Anne-Britt
Per Schaanning
Hugo
Birgitte Larsen
Ingeborg
Johannes Joner
Håvard
Ellen Horn
Trulsen
Anders T. Andersen
Harald
Sigve Bøe
Liten mann
Hanne Lindbæk
Vigdis
Ivar Lykke
Kollega 1
Director Jens Lien
Writer Per Schreiner
Composer Ginge Anvik
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway / Iceland
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 20 May 2006
Release date
19 November 2006 Russia Другое кино
19 November 2006 Belarus
19 April 2007 Great Britain
19 November 2006 Kazakhstan
26 May 2006 Norway
19 November 2006 Ukraine
Budget 14,000,000 NOK
Worldwide Gross $379,331
Production Sandrew Metronome Norge, The Icelandic Filmcompany, Tordenfilm
Also known as
Den brysomme mannen, The Bothersome Man, El inadaptado, No(r)way of Life, A kiállhatatlan, Anderland, El hombre disconforme, En besværlig mand, Enas diaforetikos anthropos, Kłopotliwy człowiek, Nezgodan čovek, Norway of Life, O Homem que Incomoda, Omul-problema, Tüütu mees, Vandræðamaðurinn, Клопітливий чоловік, Неприятният човек, Неуместный человек, Bothersome Man

Film rating

7.0
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7.2 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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