Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Wilderness
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Wilderness
6.8

Wilderness

, 2006
Wilderness
Great Britain / Thriller, Horror / 18+
Poster of Wilderness
6.8

Cast

Alex Reid
Louise
Toby Kebbell
Toby Kebbell
Callum
Nathan Hughes
Luke Neal
Lewis
Ben McKay
Lindsay
Karly Greene
Jo
Adam Deacon
Adam Deacon
Blue
Anthony McKenna
Sean Pertwee
Sean Pertwee
Jed
Lenora Crichlow
Lenora Crichlow
Mandy
Richie Campbell
Jethro
Stephen Don
Director M.J. Bassett
Writer Dario Poloni
Composer Mark Thomas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 19 March 2006
Release date
12 October 2006 Russia Люксор
12 October 2006 Belarus
14 March 2007 France
14 March 2007 Germany
11 August 2006 Great Britain
11 August 2006 Ireland 18
12 October 2006 Kazakhstan
20 June 2007 Philippines R-13
20 February 2007 USA
12 October 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget 3,000,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $566,098
Production Momentum Pictures, Baker Street, Ecosse Films
Also known as
Wilderness, A vadász, Cacería, Divljina, El bosque de la muerte, Ilha Selvagem, Nature Sauvage, Os Selvagens, Paranoia, Pustina, Wilderness - luonnon armoille, Wściekłość, Дикість, Дикость, Cacería (Wilderness), 블러디 아일랜드

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Wilderness

Deathwatch
Deathwatch Horror, War, Drama, Thriller
2002, Germany
5.0
Late Phases
Late Phases Drama
2014, USA
6.0
Truth or Die
Truth or Die Thriller, Horror
2012, Great Britain
5.0
Wake Wood
Wake Wood Horror
2009, Great Britain
5.0
The Cottage
The Cottage Comedy, Horror, Thriller
2008, Great Britain
5.0
White Noise: The Light
White Noise: The Light Horror, Thriller
2007, USA / Canada
6.0
Severance
Severance Comedy, Horror
2006, Great Britain / Germany / Hungary
6.0
Population 436
Population 436 Drama, Horror, Mystery
2006, Canada / USA
5.0
Dog Soldiers
Dog Soldiers Horror, Sci-Fi
2002, Great Britain / USA / Luxembourg
6.0
Silent Hill: Revelation
Silent Hill: Revelation Horror
2012, USA / France
6.0
The Invitation
The Invitation Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
5.0
Becoming
Becoming Horror
2020, USA
4.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more