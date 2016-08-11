Menu
Russian
Poster of The Night Train
Рейтинги
3.8 IMDb Rating: 3.5
Kinoafisha Films The Night Train

The Night Train

Diggery 18+
The Night Train - trailer
The Night Train  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 5 January 2017
World premiere 11 August 2016
Release date
11 August 2016 Russia Централ Партнершип 16+
11 August 2016 Belarus
26 August 2016 Estonia
11 August 2016 Kazakhstan
11 August 2016 Ukraine
Budget 52,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $639,052
Production Gorad
Also known as
Diggery, Diggers, El monstruo, Maa-alused, Racēji, Rettegés a város alatt, The Night Train, Диггеры, 噬人地鐵
Director
Tihon Kornev
Tihon Kornev
Cast
Valeriya Shkirando
Valeriya Shkirando
Roman Evdokimov
Roman Evdokimov
Anna Vasileva
Anna Vasileva
Alena Savastova
Alena Savastova
Vladimir Kuznetsov
Vladimir Kuznetsov
Film rating

3.8
Rate 15 votes
3.5 IMDb
Film Reviews
Олег 18 August 2016, 02:05
Я шагаю под Москвой . . .
Нетривиальный и своеобразный фильм, удачно развивающий идеи Гоголя и Стругацких, а также … Read more…
spartak.853 17 August 2016, 11:26
Бюджет 52 млн ???? Вы вообще о чем???
Я готов взяться за сьемки шедевра Диггеры-2.
Бюджет 250 тыс рублей :
1) Зарплата актеров - 100 тыс рублей. (… Read more…
The Night Train - trailer
The Night Train Trailer
