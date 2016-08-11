Menu
Рейтинги
3.8
IMDb Rating: 3.5
Rate
2 posters
The Night Train
The Night Train
Diggery
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
The Night Train
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
5 January 2017
World premiere
11 August 2016
Release date
11 August 2016
Russia
Централ Партнершип
16+
11 August 2016
Belarus
26 August 2016
Estonia
11 August 2016
Kazakhstan
11 August 2016
Ukraine
Budget
52,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$639,052
Production
Gorad
Also known as
Diggery, Diggers, El monstruo, Maa-alused, Racēji, Rettegés a város alatt, The Night Train, Диггеры, 噬人地鐵
Director
Tihon Kornev
Cast
Valeriya Shkirando
Roman Evdokimov
Anna Vasileva
Alena Savastova
Vladimir Kuznetsov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
3.8
Rate
15
votes
3.5
IMDb
Write review
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Олег
18 August 2016, 02:05
Я шагаю под Москвой . . .
Нетривиальный и своеобразный фильм, удачно развивающий идеи Гоголя и Стругацких, а также …
Read more…
spartak.853
17 August 2016, 11:26
Бюджет 52 млн ???? Вы вообще о чем???
Я готов взяться за сьемки шедевра Диггеры-2.
Бюджет 250 тыс рублей :
1) Зарплата актеров - 100 тыс рублей. (…
Read more…
The Night Train
Trailer
0
0
