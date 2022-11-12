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Poster of Decibel
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Decibel
6.1

Decibel

, 2022
Desibel
South Korea / Action, Drama, Horror / 18+
Poster of Decibel
6.1

Synopsis

A former Naval officer with a dark past must face off against an insurgent with a sound sensitive bomb.

Cast

Lee Min Ki
Captain Hwang
Rae-won Kim
Commander Kang Do-yeong
Lee Jong-seok
Lee Jong-seok
Captain Jeong Tae-Seong
Jeong Sang-hoon
Jeong Sang-hoon
Reporter Oh Dae-Oh
Park Byeong-eun
Park Byeong-eun
Agent Cha Young-Han
Jo Dal-hwan
Jo Dal-hwan
Sergeant Noh
Cha Eun-Woo
Staff Sergeant Jeong Tae-ryeong
Lee Jung-joon
Cadet #1
Kim Jung-woo
Team Leader Lee
Lee Sang-hee
Lee Sang-hee
First Sergeant Jang Yu-Jeong
Na Hyeon-u
Seong-woo
Director Hwang In-ho
Writer Hwang In-ho, Jin-hoon Lee
Composer Sebastien Pan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 11 August 2023
World premiere 12 November 2022
Release date
1 December 2022 Hong Kong IIA
10 March 2023 India
1 December 2022 Singapore PG13
16 November 2022 South Korea 12
25 November 2022 Taiwan
Budget 12,000,000,000 KRW
Worldwide Gross $7,212,471
Production Sun and Moon Pictures, East Dream Synopex
Also known as
Desibel, Decibel, Децибел, Alerta máxima, Âm Lượng Huỷ Diệt, Decybel, Detsibell, デシベル, 分貝恐襲, 音爆浩劫

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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