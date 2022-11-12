Cast
Kim Jung-woo
Team Leader Lee
Cast and Crew
Director
Hwang In-ho
Writer
Hwang In-ho, Jin-hoon Lee
Composer
Sebastien Pan
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
11 August 2023
World premiere
12 November 2022
Release date
|1 December 2022
|Hong Kong
|
|IIA
|10 March 2023
|India
|
|
|1 December 2022
|Singapore
|
|PG13
|16 November 2022
|South Korea
|
|12
|25 November 2022
|Taiwan
|
|
Budget
12,000,000,000 KRW
Worldwide Gross
$7,212,471
Production
Sun and Moon Pictures, East Dream Synopex
Also known as
Desibel, Decibel, Децибел, Alerta máxima, Âm Lượng Huỷ Diệt, Decybel, Detsibell, デシベル, 分貝恐襲, 音爆浩劫