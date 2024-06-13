Zaklyate. Shyopot vedm
Zaklyate. Shyopot vedm
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
13 March 2025
World premiere
13 June 2024
Release date
|13 June 2024
|Russia
| НМГ Кинопрокат
|
|20 September 2024
|Germany
|
|16
|13 June 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|
|
|13 June 2024
|Tajikistan
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$341,532
Production
Altermax, KD Studios
Also known as
Zaklyate. Shyopot vedm, Whisper of the Witch, Impious, Le murmure du diable, Whisper, Заклятье. Шёпот ведьм, Шёпот