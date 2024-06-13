Menu
Russian
Poster of Zaklyate. Shyopot vedm
1 poster
Zaklyate. Shyopot vedm

Zaklyate. Shyopot vedm 18+
Zaklyate. Shyopot vedm - trailer
Zaklyate. Shyopot vedm  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 13 March 2025
World premiere 13 June 2024
Release date
13 June 2024 Russia НМГ Кинопрокат
20 September 2024 Germany 16
13 June 2024 Kyrgyzstan
13 June 2024 Tajikistan
Worldwide Gross $341,532
Production Altermax, KD Studios
Also known as
Zaklyate. Shyopot vedm, Whisper of the Witch, Impious, Le murmure du diable, Whisper, Заклятье. Шёпот ведьм, Шёпот
Director
Serik Beyseu
Serik Beyseu
Cast
Artur Beschastnyy
Artur Beschastnyy
Maryana Spivak
Maryana Spivak
Sofya Shidlovskaya
Sofya Shidlovskaya
Igor Grabuzov
Igor Grabuzov
Sergey Safronov
Sergey Safronov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.1
Rate 20 votes
3.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3006 In the Horror genre  303 In the Thriller genre  617 In films of Russia  418
Film Reviews
Zaklyate. Shyopot vedm - trailer
Zaklyate. Shyopot vedm Trailer
Stills
