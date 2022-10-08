Cast
Patrick Moltane
Lt. Turner
Adriano Gatto
Lance Cpl. Walker
Sam Huntsman
German Soldier
Cast and Crew
Director
Adrian Langley
Writer
Michael Huntsman
Composer
Andrew Morgan Smith
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
24 February 2023
World premiere
8 October 2022
Release date
|14 September 2023
|South Korea
|
|15
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$119,377
Production
Buffalo FilmWorks, Crossroad Productions
Also known as
Bunker, A bunker, Bunker - Angel of War, Bunkier, Punker, The Fallen, Το οχυρό του τρόμου, Бункер, پناهگاه