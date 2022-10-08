Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Bunker
4.2
Kinoafisha Films Bunker
4.2

Bunker

, 2022
Bunker
USA / Horror, Thriller, War / 18+
Poster of Bunker
4.2

Synopsis

Trapped in a bunker during World War I, a group of soldiers are faced with an ungodly presence that slowly turns them against each other.

Cast

Roger Clark
Luke Baines
Kurt
Kayla Radomski
Kayla Radomski
The Griever
Seán Cullen
Captain Hall
Eddie Ramos
Pvt. Segura
Patrick Moltane
Lt. Turner
Julian Feder
Julian Feder
Pvt. Baker
Quinn Moran
Pvt. Lewis
Adriano Gatto
Lance Cpl. Walker
Mike Mihm
Private Gray
Sam Huntsman
German Soldier
Director Adrian Langley
Writer Michael Huntsman
Composer Andrew Morgan Smith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 24 February 2023
World premiere 8 October 2022
Release date
14 September 2023 South Korea 15
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $119,377
Production Buffalo FilmWorks, Crossroad Productions
Also known as
Bunker, A bunker, Bunker - Angel of War, Bunkier, Punker, The Fallen, Το οχυρό του τρόμου, Бункер, پناهگاه

Film rating

4.2
Rate 11 votes
4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more