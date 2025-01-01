Menu
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Horror
Going
2
Not going
0
Synopsis
The sixth entry in the horror spoof series.
Expand
Country
USA
Production year
2025
World premiere
10 June 2026
Release date
10 June 2026
Australia
11 June 2026
Brazil
10 June 2026
France
11 June 2026
Germany
12 June 2026
Spain
12 June 2026
USA
Production
Miramax
Also known as
Scary Movie 6, Phim Kinh Dị 6, Scary Movie VI, Straszny film 6, Todo Mundo em Pânico 6
Cast
Anna Faris
Marlon Wayans
Regina Hall
Shawn Wayans
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
