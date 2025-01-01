Menu
Scary Movie 6

Scary Movie 6

Scary Movie 6
Synopsis

The sixth entry in the horror spoof series.

Country USA
Production year 2025
World premiere 10 June 2026
Release date
10 June 2026 Australia
11 June 2026 Brazil
10 June 2026 France
11 June 2026 Germany
12 June 2026 Spain
12 June 2026 USA
Production Miramax
Also known as
Scary Movie 6, Phim Kinh Dị 6, Scary Movie VI, Straszny film 6, Todo Mundo em Pânico 6
Cast
Anna Faris
Anna Faris
Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans
Regina Hall
Regina Hall
Shawn Wayans
Shawn Wayans
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
