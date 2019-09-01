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Johnny Z
4.4
Johnny Z
, 2023
Johnny Z
USA / Action, Horror / 18+
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4.4
Johnny Z
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Synopsis
A half-human, half-zombie named Johnny pursues the malevolent corporation responsible for his creation. With the expert guidance of a seasoned martial arts master, he seeks justice and retribution.
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Cast
Michael Merchant
Gate Patrol 1
Felix Cortes
Jonray
Jason Delgado
Crisanto
David E. McMahon
Frank
Ellie Church
Lars
Trey Harrison
Hallway Soldier
Trey Harrison
Hallway Soldier
Wayne W. Johnson
Monster Boy
Billy Garberina
Bossman
Ron Bonk
Mr. Clark
Ryan LaPlante
Fisher
Director
Jonathan Straiton
Writer
Ron Bonk
,
Jonathan Straiton
Composer
Paul Amos
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
6 August 2023
World premiere
1 September 2019
Release date
6 October 2023
Azerbaijan
6 October 2023
Moldova
6 October 2023
Tajikistan
6 October 2023
Uzbekistan
Budget
$50,000
Production
Black Mandala, Hurricane Bridge Entertainment
Also known as
Johnny Z, Джонни-зомби
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Film rating
4.4
Rate
10
votes
3
IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026
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