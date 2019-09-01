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Poster of Johnny Z
4.4
Johnny Z - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Johnny Z
4.4

Johnny Z

, 2023
Johnny Z
USA / Action, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Johnny Z
4.4
Johnny Z - Trailer
Johnny Z  Trailer

Synopsis

A half-human, half-zombie named Johnny pursues the malevolent corporation responsible for his creation. With the expert guidance of a seasoned martial arts master, he seeks justice and retribution.

Cast

Michael Merchant
Gate Patrol 1
Felix Cortes
Jonray
Jason Delgado
Crisanto
David E. McMahon
Frank
Ellie Church
Lars
Trey Harrison
Hallway Soldier
Trey Harrison
Hallway Soldier
Wayne W. Johnson
Monster Boy
Billy Garberina
Bossman
Ron Bonk
Mr. Clark
Ryan LaPlante
Fisher
Director Jonathan Straiton
Writer Ron Bonk, Jonathan Straiton
Composer Paul Amos
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 6 August 2023
World premiere 1 September 2019
Release date
6 October 2023 Azerbaijan
6 October 2023 Moldova
6 October 2023 Tajikistan
6 October 2023 Uzbekistan
Budget $50,000
Production Black Mandala, Hurricane Bridge Entertainment
Also known as
Johnny Z, Джонни-зомби

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
3 IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Johnny Z - Trailer
Johnny Z Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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