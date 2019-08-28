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4.4
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Lake Artifact
4.4
Lake Artifact
, 2019
Lake Artifact
USA / Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Similar
Quotes
4.4
Cast
Adrián Burke
Chris Cimperman
Kip
Ben Hauck
Brian Leverman
Rick Montgomery Jr.
Dr Albert Clarkson
Sheila Ball
Debra Keller
Thomas Brazzle
Tommy
Catharine Daddario
Grace
Anna Shields
Megan
Dylan Grunn
Thomas
Grant Schumacher
Vernon
John Willoughby Noble
Old Kip
Director
Bruce Wemple
Writer
Bruce Wemple
Composer
Nate VanDeusen
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
28 August 2019
Release date
28 August 2019
USA
PG-13
MPAA
PG-13
Production
377 Films
Also known as
Lake Artifact, Artefacto en el lago, Artifact, Артефакт озера, Озеро страху, レイクサイド・スクリーム 脱出不能
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Film rating
4.4
Rate
10
votes
4.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Stills
Quotes
[last lines]
Grace
Fucking Assholes
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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