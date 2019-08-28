Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Lake Artifact
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Lake Artifact
4.4

Lake Artifact

, 2019
Lake Artifact
USA / Comedy, Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Lake Artifact
4.4

Cast

Adrián Burke
Chris Cimperman
Chris Cimperman
Kip
Ben Hauck
Brian Leverman
Rick Montgomery Jr.
Dr Albert Clarkson
Sheila Ball
Sheila Ball
Debra Keller
Thomas Brazzle
Tommy
Catharine Daddario
Grace
Anna Shields
Megan
Dylan Grunn
Thomas
Grant Schumacher
Vernon
John Willoughby Noble
Old Kip
Director Bruce Wemple
Writer Bruce Wemple
Composer Nate VanDeusen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 28 August 2019
Release date
28 August 2019 USA PG-13
MPAA PG-13
Production 377 Films
Also known as
Lake Artifact, Artefacto en el lago, Artifact, Артефакт озера, Озеро страху, レイクサイド・スクリーム 脱出不能

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more