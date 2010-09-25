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Poster of Sharktopus
3.3
Sharktopus - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sharktopus
3.3

Sharktopus

, 2010
Sharktopus
USA / Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sharktopus
3.3
Sharktopus - Trailer
Sharktopus  Trailer

Synopsis

A half-shark, half-octopus creature created for the military, creates a whole lot of terror in Mexico while a scientist who helped create it tries to capture/kill it.

Cast

Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Nathan Sands
Roger Corman
Héctor Jiménez
Héctor Jiménez
Bones
Ralph Garman
Amanda Philipson
Roxana Ortega
Kerem Bürsin
Kerem Bürsin
Andy Flynn
Sara Malakul Lane
Sara Malakul Lane
Nicole Sands
Liv Boughn
Stacy Everheart
Julian Gonzalez Esparza
Santos
Blake Lindsey
Pez
Peter Nelson
Commander Cox
Director Declan O'Brien
Writer Mike MacLean, Stephen Niver
Composer Tom Hiel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 3 August 2011
World premiere 25 September 2010
Release date
25 September 2010 Russia 16+
25 September 2010 Kazakhstan
25 September 2010 Ukraine
Production New Horizons Picture
Also known as
Sharktopus, Ajkulopod, Kaheksahai, Ośmiorekin, Καρχαριοχτάποδο, Акулосьминог, シャークトパス, 八爪狂鯊, 变异狂鲨, Polipcápa, Tibulpo

Film rating

3.3
Rate 15 votes
3.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Sharktopus - Trailer
Sharktopus Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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