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Sharktopus
3.3
Sharktopus
, 2010
Sharktopus
USA / Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
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3.3
Sharktopus
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A half-shark, half-octopus creature created for the military, creates a whole lot of terror in Mexico while a scientist who helped create it tries to capture/kill it.
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Cast
Eric Roberts
Nathan Sands
Roger Corman
Héctor Jiménez
Bones
Ralph Garman
Amanda Philipson
Roxana Ortega
Kerem Bürsin
Andy Flynn
Sara Malakul Lane
Nicole Sands
Liv Boughn
Stacy Everheart
Julian Gonzalez Esparza
Santos
Blake Lindsey
Pez
Peter Nelson
Commander Cox
Director
Declan O'Brien
Writer
Mike MacLean
,
Stephen Niver
Composer
Tom Hiel
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2010
Online premiere
3 August 2011
World premiere
25 September 2010
Release date
25 September 2010
Russia
16+
25 September 2010
Kazakhstan
25 September 2010
Ukraine
Production
New Horizons Picture
Also known as
Sharktopus, Ajkulopod, Kaheksahai, Ośmiorekin, Καρχαριοχτάποδο, Акулосьминог, シャークトパス, 八爪狂鯊, 变异狂鲨, Polipcápa, Tibulpo
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Film rating
3.3
Rate
15
votes
3.3
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Sharktopus
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Quotes
Painter Walt
Oh no, not like this! Arrrgghhhhhh!
Showtimes
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