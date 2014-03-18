Menu
Poster of Dark Sister
3.8
Kinoafisha Films Dark Sister

Dark Sister

Dark Sister 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 18 March 2014
Production Nakatomi Pictures
Also known as
Sororal, Dark Sister, Lanetli Kardeş

Film rating

3.9
10 votes
3.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
