Cast
Philip Schene
Psychiatrist
Michelle Marin
Nurse Stephanie
Brittni Amber Lombardo
Female Doctor
Cast and Crew
Director
Christopher Lawrence Chapman
Writer
Christopher Lawrence Chapman, Jeff Miller
Composer
Jonathan Price
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
6 February 2019
World premiere
1 December 2017
Production
Giorgio Daveed Productions, Millman Productions, Zorya Films
Also known as
Inoperable, Benh Vien Ma, Haigla lõks, Неоперабельная, メイズ・オブ・タイム 時間渦からの脱出, Prisioneiros do Mal