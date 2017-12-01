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Poster of Inoperable
3.9
Kinoafisha Films Inoperable
3.9

Inoperable

, 2017
Inoperable
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of Inoperable
3.9

Cast

Danielle Harris
Danielle Harris
Amy Barrett
Jeff Denton
Ryan
Katie Keene
Jen Ardsen
Cryss Cordero
Ophelia
Chris Hahn
Orderly
Philip Schene
Psychiatrist
Michelle Marin
Nurse Stephanie
Cher Hubsher
Nurse Tara
Jared Gopman
Male Doctor
Brittni Amber Lombardo
Female Doctor
Director Christopher Lawrence Chapman
Writer Christopher Lawrence Chapman, Jeff Miller
Composer Jonathan Price
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 6 February 2019
World premiere 1 December 2017
Release date
1 December 2017 USA
Production Giorgio Daveed Productions, Millman Productions, Zorya Films
Also known as
Inoperable, Benh Vien Ma, Haigla lõks, Неоперабельная, メイズ・オブ・タイム　時間渦からの脱出, Prisioneiros do Mal

Film rating

3.9
Rate 10 votes
4 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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