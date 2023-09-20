Cast
Mary Jane Pentony
Young Jocelyn
Cory Okouchi
Bartender Frank
Sam Lukowski
Liquor Store Clerk
Cast and Crew
Composer
Rafal Gosciminski
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
3 October 2023
World premiere
20 September 2023
Release date
|15 February 2024
|Russia
| Ten Letters
|
|15 February 2024
|Azerbaijan
|
|
|21 December 2023
|Bulgaria
|
|
|9 October 2023
|Great Britain
|
|15
|15 February 2024
|Kazakhstan
|
|18+
|15 February 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|
|16+
|15 February 2024
|Moldova
|
|
|20 September 2023
|Philippines
|
|R-13
|15 February 2024
|Tajikistan
|
|
|5 April 2024
|Turkey
|
|
|21 December 2023
|Uzbekistan
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$1,065,661
Production
Cinematic Productions, Epic Pictures
Also known as
The Jester, El bufón, Джестер, El Bufon, Jester: A Morte Sorri, Jester: İntikam Gecesi, Narr, Ο γελωτοποιός, 夺命小丑