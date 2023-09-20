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Poster of The Jester
5.4
The Jester - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Jester
5.4

The Jester

, 2023
The Jester
USA / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Jester
5.4
The Jester - Trailer
The Jester  Trailer

Synopsis

Two estranged half-sisters who are reunited and tormented by a malevolent trickster following the death of their father.

Cast

Matt Servitto
Matt Servitto
John
Ken Arnold
Lelia Symington
Emma
Michael Sheffield
Michael Sheffield
Liam
Jenna Hellmuth
Delaney White
Jocelyn
Lena Janes
Madison
Mia Rae Roberts
Alexis
Riley Collins
Young Emma
Mary Jane Pentony
Young Jocelyn
Cory Okouchi
Bartender Frank
Sam Lukowski
Liquor Store Clerk
Director Colin Krawchuk, Johnny Mercer
Writer Michael Sheffield, Colin Krawchuk
Composer Rafal Gosciminski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 3 October 2023
World premiere 20 September 2023
Release date
15 February 2024 Russia Ten Letters
15 February 2024 Azerbaijan
21 December 2023 Bulgaria
9 October 2023 Great Britain 15
15 February 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
15 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan 16+
15 February 2024 Moldova
20 September 2023 Philippines R-13
15 February 2024 Tajikistan
5 April 2024 Turkey
21 December 2023 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $1,065,661
Production Cinematic Productions, Epic Pictures
Also known as
The Jester, El bufón, Джестер, El Bufon, Jester: A Morte Sorri, Jester: İntikam Gecesi, Narr, Ο γελωτοποιός, 夺命小丑

Film rating

5.4
Rate 28 votes
3.9 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3671 In the Horror genre  439 In films of USA  2122 In films of 2023  239
Updated 17 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Jester - Trailer
The Jester Trailer
The Jester - Dubbed trailer
The Jester Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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