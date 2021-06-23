Menu
Poster of Lanetli Anlasma
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Lanetli Anlasma

Lanetli Anlasma

Lanetli Anlasma 18+
Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 23 June 2021
Release date
23 June 2021 Turkey
Budget 200,000 TRL
Production Kuyu Yapim
Also known as
Lanetli Anlasma, Lanetli Anlaşma
Director
Atakan Satiroglu
Cast
Alp Tas
Asli Simsek
Firat Kaya
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
