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5.4
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Attack of the Soviet Zombies
5.4
Attack of the Soviet Zombies
, 2016
Soviet Zombies Invasion
Russia, Italy / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
5.4
Cast
Andrey Bogatyrev
Victim
Viktor Bulankin
Dima
Ivan Kachalin
Gromek Maniac
Margarita Kuklina
Anya
Alexander Panin
Victim
Director
Andrea Marfori
Writer
Andrea Marfori
,
Paola Mingoni
Composer
Otto Dix
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia / Italy
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
28 October 2016
Release date
28 October 2016
Russia
Budget
€50,000
Also known as
Ataka sovetskikh zombi, Attack of the Soviet Zombies, Soviet Zombie Invasion, Атака советских зомби
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
15
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 22 September 2021
Showtimes
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