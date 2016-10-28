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Poster of Attack of the Soviet Zombies
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Attack of the Soviet Zombies
5.4

Attack of the Soviet Zombies

, 2016
Soviet Zombies Invasion
Russia, Italy / Horror / 18+
Poster of Attack of the Soviet Zombies
5.4

Cast

Andrey Bogatyrev
Victim
Viktor Bulankin
Viktor Bulankin
Dima
Ivan Kachalin
Ivan Kachalin
Gromek Maniac
Margarita Kuklina
Anya
Alexander Panin
Victim
Director Andrea Marfori
Writer Andrea Marfori, Paola Mingoni
Composer Otto Dix
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 28 October 2016
Release date
28 October 2016 Russia
Budget €50,000
Also known as
Ataka sovetskikh zombi, Attack of the Soviet Zombies, Soviet Zombie Invasion, Атака советских зомби

Film rating

5.4
Rate 15 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 22 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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