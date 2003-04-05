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Poster of Love Object
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Love Object
5.9

Love Object

, 2003
Love Object
USA / Comedy, Horror, Fairy Tale, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Love Object
5.9

Cast

Melissa Sagemiller
Lisa Bellmer
Rip Torn
Novak
Lyle Kanouse
Ellen Greene
John Cassini
John Cassini
Jason
Udo Kier
Udo Kier
Radley
Desmond Harrington
Desmond Harrington
Kenneth Winslow
Brad William Henke
Dotson
Robert Bagnell
Martin
Camille Guaty
Counter Girl
Michael Pena
Michael Pena
Ramirez
Edie Mirman
Saleswoman
Director Robert Parigi
Writer Robert Parigi
Composer Nicholas Pike
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 6 February 2021
World premiere 5 April 2003
Release date
17 February 2005 Russia Люксор
17 February 2005 Belarus
8 September 2004 France
17 February 2005 Kazakhstan
15 July 2005 South Korea 18
5 April 2003 USA
17 February 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,028
Production Base 12 Productions, Catapult Films, ContentFilm
Also known as
Love Object, Armastuse ese, Erotiko antikeimeno, Les Yeux de la Mort, Műanyag szerető, Nikki: el juguete diabólico, Obiekt pożądania, Obsessão Afectiva, Olhos da Morte, Predmet ljubavi, Любовен обект, Объект любви, ラブ・オブジェクト, Nikki

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 21 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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