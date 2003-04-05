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5.9
Kinoafisha
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Love Object
5.9
Love Object
, 2003
Love Object
USA / Comedy, Horror, Fairy Tale, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
5.9
Cast
Melissa Sagemiller
Lisa Bellmer
Rip Torn
Novak
Lyle Kanouse
Ellen Greene
John Cassini
Jason
Udo Kier
Radley
Desmond Harrington
Kenneth Winslow
Brad William Henke
Dotson
Robert Bagnell
Martin
Camille Guaty
Counter Girl
Michael Pena
Ramirez
Edie Mirman
Saleswoman
Director
Robert Parigi
Writer
Robert Parigi
Composer
Nicholas Pike
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2003
Online premiere
6 February 2021
World premiere
5 April 2003
Release date
17 February 2005
Russia
Люксор
17 February 2005
Belarus
8 September 2004
France
17 February 2005
Kazakhstan
15 July 2005
South Korea
18
5 April 2003
USA
17 February 2005
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$1,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$6,028
Production
Base 12 Productions, Catapult Films, ContentFilm
Also known as
Love Object, Armastuse ese, Erotiko antikeimeno, Les Yeux de la Mort, Műanyag szerető, Nikki: el juguete diabólico, Obiekt pożądania, Obsessão Afectiva, Olhos da Morte, Predmet ljubavi, Любовен обект, Объект любви, ラブ・オブジェクト, Nikki
More
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 21 December 2023
Quotes
Kenneth Winslow
Relationships come and go, but plastination is forever!
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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