Prometheus
Prometheus
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 3 minutes
Production year
2012
Online premiere
7 June 2012
World premiere
11 April 2012
Release date
|31 May 2012
|Russia
| Двадцатый Век Фокс
|16+
|14 June 2012
|Argentina
|
|
|1 June 2012
|Armenia
|
|
|7 June 2012
|Australia
|
|
|9 August 2012
|Austria
|
|
|31 May 2012
|Azerbaijan
|
|
|14 June 2012
|Bahrain
|
|
|31 May 2012
|Belarus
|
|
|30 May 2012
|Belgium
|
|
|15 June 2012
|Brazil
|
|
|1 June 2012
|Bulgaria
|
|
|21 June 2012
|Cambodia
|
|
|8 June 2012
|Canada
|
|
|31 May 2012
|Chile
|
|
|15 June 2012
|Colombia
|
|
|7 June 2012
|Croatia
|
|
|31 May 2012
|Denmark
|
|
|8 June 2012
|Egypt
|
|
|8 June 2012
|Estonia
|
|
|1 June 2012
|Finland
|
|
|30 May 2012
|France
|
|
|8 August 2012
|Germany
|
|
|1 June 2012
|Great Britain
|
|
|7 June 2012
|Greece
|
|
|6 June 2012
|Hong Kong
|
|
|7 June 2012
|Hungary
|
|
|6 June 2012
|Iceland
|
|
|8 June 2012
|India
|
|
|6 June 2012
|Indonesia
|
|
|1 June 2012
|Ireland
|
|
|14 June 2012
|Israel
|
|
|18 October 2012
|Italy
|
|
|24 August 2012
|Japan
|
|
|31 May 2012
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|7 June 2012
|Kuwait
|
|
|1 June 2012
|Latvia
|
|
|8 June 2012
|Lithuania
|
|
|15 June 2012
|Mexico
|
|
|31 May 2012
|Netherlands
|
|
|7 June 2012
|New Zealand
|
|
|8 June 2012
|North Macedonia
|
|
|1 June 2012
|Norway
|
|
|8 June 2012
|Pakistan
|
|
|15 June 2012
|Panama
|
|
|15 June 2012
|Paraguay
|
|
|14 June 2012
|Peru
|
|
|6 June 2012
|Philippines
|
|
|20 July 2012
|Poland
|
|
|7 June 2012
|Portugal
|
|
|8 June 2012
|Romania
|
|
|7 June 2012
|Singapore
|
|
|7 June 2012
|Slovakia
|
|
|7 June 2012
|Slovenia
|
|
|6 June 2012
|South Korea
|
|
|10 August 2012
|Spain
|
|
|1 June 2012
|Sweden
|
|
|9 August 2012
|Switzerland
|
|
|6 June 2012
|Taiwan, Province of China
|
|
|7 June 2012
|Thailand
|
|
|1 June 2012
|Turkey
|
|
|8 June 2012
|USA
|
|
|31 May 2012
|Ukraine
|
|
|15 June 2012
|Uruguay
|
|
|3 August 2012
|Venezuela
|
|
|22 June 2012
|Viet Nam
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$130,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$403,354,469
Production
Twentieth Century Fox, Dune Entertainment, Scott Free Productions
Also known as
Prometheus, Prometeo, Прометей, Prometej, Prometey, Alien 0, Bí Ẩn Hành Tinh Chết, Peurometeuseu, Poulomaisausi, Prometėjas, Prometejs, Prometeus, Prometeusi, Prometeusz, Prometheus - Dunkle Zeichen, Promitheas, Purometeusu, Προμηθέας, Прометеј, プロメテウス, 普罗米修斯, 普羅米修斯