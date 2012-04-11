Menu
Prometheus

Synopsis

Following clues to the origin of mankind, a team finds a structure on a distant moon, but they soon realize they are not alone.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 7 June 2012
World premiere 11 April 2012
Release date
31 May 2012 Russia Двадцатый Век Фокс 16+
14 June 2012 Argentina
1 June 2012 Armenia
7 June 2012 Australia
9 August 2012 Austria
31 May 2012 Azerbaijan
14 June 2012 Bahrain
31 May 2012 Belarus
30 May 2012 Belgium
15 June 2012 Brazil
1 June 2012 Bulgaria
21 June 2012 Cambodia
8 June 2012 Canada
31 May 2012 Chile
15 June 2012 Colombia
7 June 2012 Croatia
31 May 2012 Denmark
8 June 2012 Egypt
8 June 2012 Estonia
1 June 2012 Finland
30 May 2012 France
8 August 2012 Germany
1 June 2012 Great Britain
7 June 2012 Greece
6 June 2012 Hong Kong
7 June 2012 Hungary
6 June 2012 Iceland
8 June 2012 India
6 June 2012 Indonesia
1 June 2012 Ireland
14 June 2012 Israel
18 October 2012 Italy
24 August 2012 Japan
31 May 2012 Kazakhstan
7 June 2012 Kuwait
1 June 2012 Latvia
8 June 2012 Lithuania
15 June 2012 Mexico
31 May 2012 Netherlands
7 June 2012 New Zealand
8 June 2012 North Macedonia
1 June 2012 Norway
8 June 2012 Pakistan
15 June 2012 Panama
15 June 2012 Paraguay
14 June 2012 Peru
6 June 2012 Philippines
20 July 2012 Poland
7 June 2012 Portugal
8 June 2012 Romania
7 June 2012 Singapore
7 June 2012 Slovakia
7 June 2012 Slovenia
6 June 2012 South Korea
10 August 2012 Spain
1 June 2012 Sweden
9 August 2012 Switzerland
6 June 2012 Taiwan, Province of China
7 June 2012 Thailand
1 June 2012 Turkey
8 June 2012 USA
31 May 2012 Ukraine
15 June 2012 Uruguay
3 August 2012 Venezuela
22 June 2012 Viet Nam
MPAA R
Budget $130,000,000
Worldwide Gross $403,354,469
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Dune Entertainment, Scott Free Productions
Also known as
Prometheus, Prometeo, Прометей, Prometej, Prometey, Alien 0, Bí Ẩn Hành Tinh Chết, Peurometeuseu, Poulomaisausi, Prometėjas, Prometejs, Prometeus, Prometeusi, Prometeusz, Prometheus - Dunkle Zeichen, Promitheas, Purometeusu, Προμηθέας, Прометеј, プロメテウス, 普罗米修斯, 普羅米修斯
Director
Ridley Scott
Cast
Noomi Rapace
Michael Fassbender
Charlize Theron
Patrick Wilson
Idris Elba
Cast and Crew
6.5
7 IMDb
Prometheus - russian teaser-trailer
Prometheus - russian ролик о создании 2
