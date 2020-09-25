Cast
Robert Miano
Russel Marsh
Silvia Spross
Ingrid Krauer
Kelli Maroney
Ambrose Zadok
Timothy Muskatell
Dr. Gene Rayburn
McKenna Ferry
Emily Rayburn
Cast and Crew
Director
Chad Ferrin
Writer
H.P. Lovecraft, Chad Ferrin
Composer
Richard Band
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
24 October 2020
World premiere
25 September 2020
Budget
$1,000,000
Production
Crappy World Films, Laurelwood Pictures
Also known as
The Deep Ones, H.P. Lovecraft was a Deep One, H.P. Lovecraft's the Deep Ones, Sügavuti, Глубоководные