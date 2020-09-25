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Poster of The Deep Ones
4.1
Kinoafisha Films The Deep Ones
4.1

The Deep Ones

, 2020
The Deep Ones
USA / Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of The Deep Ones
4.1

Cast

Robert Miano
Russel Marsh
Johann Urb
Johann Urb
Petri
Gina La Piana
Alex
Silvia Spross
Ingrid Krauer
Jackie Debatin
Deb
Nicolas Coster
Finley
Kelli Maroney
Ambrose Zadok
Timothy Muskatell
Dr. Gene Rayburn
McKenna Ferry
Emily Rayburn
Jerry Irons
Legrasse
Director Chad Ferrin
Writer H.P. Lovecraft, Chad Ferrin
Composer Richard Band
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 24 October 2020
World premiere 25 September 2020
Budget $1,000,000
Production Crappy World Films, Laurelwood Pictures
Also known as
The Deep Ones, H.P. Lovecraft was a Deep One, H.P. Lovecraft's the Deep Ones, Sügavuti, Глубоководные

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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