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Poster of Last Girl Standing
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Last Girl Standing
4.8

Last Girl Standing

, 2015
Last Girl Standing
USA / Drama, Horror / 18+
Poster of Last Girl Standing
4.8

Synopsis

She survived a brutal massacre, but lost her life. What happens to the final girl once the credits have rolled? Five years ago, a masked killer brutally murdered a group of friends. Since then, Camryn, the lone survivor, has tried to make sense of the homicidal events and struggled to reclaim her shattered life. Wracked with guilt and paranoia, can Camryn ever have a normal existence again or is she destined to cope alone forever? Part slasher movie, part character study, take a penetrating and intimate look at what happens to the remaining true victim of every horror movie.

Cast

Akasha Villalobos
Camryn
Danielle Evon Ploeger
Danielle
Brian Villalobos
Nick
Jason Vines
The Hunter
Laura Ray
Hannah
Ryan Hamilton
Griffin
Kelsey Pribilski
Kelsey Pribilski
Maelyn
JD Carrera
Tyler
Chad Warren
David
Rodrigo Lloreda
Hector
Director Benjamin R. Moody
Writer Benjamin R. Moody
Composer Linus Lau
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 23 October 2015
World premiere 31 August 2015
Release date
31 August 2015 Great Britain
Production Blue Goggles Films
Also known as
Last Girl Standing, A Garota Que Sobreviveu, Последняя девушка

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 4 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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