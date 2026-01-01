Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Mummy
Poster of The Mummy
Рейтинги
7.4 IMDb Rating: 6.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Mummy

The Mummy

The Mummy 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 1932
World premiere 1 January 1932
Release date
22 December 1932 Russia 16+
3 January 1933 Brazil
22 December 1932 Denmark 11
1 January 1932 France
22 December 1932 Germany
4 October 2013 Great Britain PG
30 March 1933 Hungary
7 November 1933 Italy
20 July 1933 Japan
29 June 1933 Mexico
30 March 1933 Netherlands
11 March 1933 Sweden
22 December 1932 USA
Budget $196,000
Worldwide Gross $1,408
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
The Mummy, La momia, Mumija, A Múmia, De mummie, A 3000 éves ember, Cagliostro, Die Mumie, Die Mumie (Der Mann von 3000 Jahren), I moumia, Im-Ho-Tep, King of the Dead, La mòmia, La momie, La mummia, Mumia, Mumie, Mumien, Mumien vaknar, Mumya, Muumia, Muumio, Η μούμια, Мумија, Мумия, Мумія, ミイラ再生, 木乃伊
Director
Karl Freund
Cast
Boris Karloff
Boris Karloff
Zita Johann
David Manners
David Manners
Edward Van Sloan
Edward Van Sloan
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Mummy
Phantom of the Opera 6.9
Phantom of the Opera (1943)
Bride of Frankenstein 8.1
Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
King Kong 8.0
King Kong (1933)
The Invisible Man 7.8
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Old Dark House 7.0
The Old Dark House (1932)
Freaks 8.2
Freaks (1932)
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde 8.0
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931)
Frankenstein 8.0
Frankenstein (1931)
Dracula 7.4
Dracula (1931)
The Phantom of the Opera 7.2
The Phantom of the Opera (1925)
The Terror 5.1
The Terror (1963)
Mad Love 7.3
Mad Love (1935)

Film rating

7.4
Rate 22 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1061
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Goofs

Imhotep was condemned to "the Nameless Death", yet his name remained carved on his coffin. The ancient Egyptians had chisels and would have been capable of obliterating the glyphs that spell out Imhotep's name, but the coffin is still intact when his mummy is discovered.

Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more