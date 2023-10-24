A group of cold case investigators stay at the Carmichael Manor, site of the grisly and unsolved murders of the Carmichael family back in the eighties. After four nights, the group was never heard from again. What is discovered on their footage is even more disturbing than anything found on the Hell House tapes.
Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor, Casa do Terror, Lda. IV - A Mansão Carmichael, Hell House - A Origem, Дом ада. Исследователи потустороннего, ООО «Дом ада»: Особняк Кармайклов, 地狱屋起源：卡迈克尔庄园, ООО «Дом ада»: Исследователи потустороннего