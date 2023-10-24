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Poster of Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor
7.2
Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor
7.2

Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor

, 2023
Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor
USA / Horror, Detective / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor
7.2
Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor - Dubbed trailer
Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A group of cold case investigators stay at the Carmichael Manor, site of the grisly and unsolved murders of the Carmichael family back in the eighties. After four nights, the group was never heard from again. What is discovered on their footage is even more disturbing than anything found on the Hell House tapes.

Cast

Bridget Rose Perrotta
Bridget Rose Perrotta
Margot Bentley
Destiny Leilani Brown
Destiny Leilani Brown
Rebecca Vickers
James Liddell
Chase Bentley
Gideon Berger
Gideon Berger
Patrick Carmichael
Cayla Berejikian
Cayla Berejikian
Catherine Carmichael
Victoria Andrunik
Victoria Andrunik
Margaret Carmichael
Darin F. Earl II
Bradley Moynahan
Searra Sawka
Searra Sawka
Alice Harper
Thomas J. Cipriano
80's News Anchor
Michael Caprioli
Donald
Director Stephen Cognetti
Writer Stephen Cognetti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 30 October 2023
World premiere 24 October 2023
Release date
1 July 2026 Russia Экспонента
24 October 2023 Australia
7 November 2024 Qatar
7 November 2024 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $20,762
Production Cognetti Films, Marylous' Boys
Also known as
Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor, Casa do Terror, Lda. IV - A Mansão Carmichael, Hell House - A Origem, Дом ада. Исследователи потустороннего, ООО «Дом ада»: Особняк Кармайклов, 地狱屋起源：卡迈克尔庄园, ООО «Дом ада»: Исследователи потустороннего

Film rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor - Dubbed trailer
Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor Dubbed trailer
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