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Poster of Final Destination 3
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Final Destination 3
6.6

Final Destination 3

, 2006
Final Destination 3
Germany, USA / Mystery, Drama, Thriller, Horror / 18+
Poster of Final Destination 3
6.6

Cast

Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Wendy Christensen
Ryan Merriman
Kevin Fischer
Alexz Johnson
Erin
Kris Lemche
Kris Lemche
Ian McKinley
Patrick Gallagher
Patrick Gallagher
Gina Holden
Carrie Dreyer
Sam Easton
Frankie Cheeks
Jesse Moss
Jesse Moss
Jason Wise
Texas Battle
Texas Battle
Lewis Romero
Chelan Simmons
Chelan Simmons
Ashley Freund
Crystal Lowe
Crystal Lowe
Ashlyn Halperin
Director James Wong
Writer Glen Morgan, James Wong, Jeffrey Reddick
Composer Shirley Walker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 1 August 2026
World premiere 1 February 2006
Release date
23 March 2006 Russia КароПрокат 16+
2 March 2006 Argentina
27 April 2006 Australia
14 April 2006 Austria
23 March 2006 Belarus
22 March 2006 Belgium
7 July 2006 Brazil
10 February 2006 Canada
19 April 2006 Egypt
31 March 2006 Estonia
22 March 2006 France
13 April 2006 Germany
10 February 2006 Great Britain
9 March 2006 Greece
16 March 2006 Hong Kong
10 February 2006 Iceland
10 February 2006 Ireland
2 March 2006 Israel
24 March 2006 Italy
9 September 2006 Japan
24 March 2006 Kazakhstan
17 May 2006 Kuwait
4 August 2006 Lithuania
24 March 2006 Mexico
6 April 2006 Netherlands
12 May 2006 Panama
22 February 2006 Philippines
24 March 2006 Poland
11 May 2006 Portugal
10 February 2006 Romania
23 February 2006 Singapore
23 March 2006 Slovakia
10 March 2006 South Africa
11 May 2006 South Korea
17 March 2006 Spain
24 February 2006 Taiwan
9 February 2006 Thailand
28 April 2006 Turkey
10 February 2006 USA
23 March 2006 Ukraine
19 April 2006 Venezuela
MPAA R
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $118,890,272
Production New Line Cinema, Hard Eight Pictures, Kumar Mobiliengesellschaft mbH & Co. Projekt Nr. 1 KG
Also known as
Final Destination 3, Destino final 3, Nezvratný osud 3, Пункт назначения 3, Brez povratka 3, Ceļa gals 3, Cheating Death, Defying Death, Cheating Death: Final Destination 3, Destinatie finala 3, Destination finale 3, Destination ultime 3, Fainaru deddo kôsutâ, Final Dead Coaster, Final Destination - Viimeinen määränpää 3, Final Destination 3-D, Galutinis tikslas 3, Lõpp-punkt 3, Lưỡi Hái Tử Thần 3, O Último Destino 3, Oszukać przeznaczenie 3, Premonição 3, Put bez povratka 3, So'nggi bekat 3, Son Durak 3, Ultimate Destination 3, Végső állomás 3., Vlepo to thanato sou 3, Βλέπω το θάνατό σου 3, Последен изход 3, Последња екскурзија 3, Пункт призначення 3, โกงความตาย เย้ยความตาย, 파이널 데스티네이션, ファイナル・デッドコースター, 死神再3來了, 死神来了3, 絕命終結站3, 死神來了 3, 파이널 데스티네이션 3, مقصد نهایی 3, 데스티네이션 3: 파이널 데스티네이션

Film rating

6.6
Rate 29 votes
5.9 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2625 In the Mystery genre  64 In the Drama genre  1077 In the Thriller genre  527 In the Horror genre  234 In films of Germany  93 In films of USA  1594 In films of 2006  55
Updated 15 March 2021

Quotes

Ian McKinley Equal... in death's eyes? All of us? How can you say that? Dude, think it through: Charlie Manson, made it to 70, Osama, still kicking. Pimps, vice presidents, walking around, all the atrocities they've committed, they're alive and well. These two girls, never done shit to anybody, they don't get to make it to 18. Where's the fucking equality in that?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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