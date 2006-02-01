ProductionNew Line Cinema, Hard Eight Pictures, Kumar Mobiliengesellschaft mbH & Co. Projekt Nr. 1 KG
Also known as
Final Destination 3, Destino final 3, Nezvratný osud 3, Пункт назначения 3, Brez povratka 3, Ceļa gals 3, Cheating Death, Defying Death, Cheating Death: Final Destination 3, Destinatie finala 3, Destination finale 3, Destination ultime 3, Fainaru deddo kôsutâ, Final Dead Coaster, Final Destination - Viimeinen määränpää 3, Final Destination 3-D, Galutinis tikslas 3, Lõpp-punkt 3, Lưỡi Hái Tử Thần 3, O Último Destino 3, Oszukać przeznaczenie 3, Premonição 3, Put bez povratka 3, So'nggi bekat 3, Son Durak 3, Ultimate Destination 3, Végső állomás 3., Vlepo to thanato sou 3, Βλέπω το θάνατό σου 3, Последен изход 3, Последња екскурзија 3, Пункт призначення 3, โกงความตาย เย้ยความตาย, 파이널 데스티네이션, ファイナル・デッドコースター, 死神再3來了, 死神来了3, 絕命終結站3, 死神來了 3, 파이널 데스티네이션 3, مقصد نهایی 3, 데스티네이션 3: 파이널 데스티네이션
Ian McKinleyEqual... in death's eyes? All of us? How can you say that? Dude, think it through: Charlie Manson, made it to 70, Osama, still kicking. Pimps, vice presidents, walking around, all the atrocities they've committed, they're alive and well. These two girls, never done shit to anybody, they don't get to make it to 18. Where's the fucking equality in that?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.