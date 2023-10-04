Cast
Melanie Kilburn
Mrs. Forde
Matilda Firth
Younger Burnsall Sister
Cast and Crew
Director
Daniel Kokotajlo
Writer
Daniel Kokotajlo, Andrew Michael Hurley
Composer
Matthew Herbert
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
26 July 2024
World premiere
4 October 2023
Release date
|31 October 2024
|Croatia
|
|o.A.
|6 September 2024
|Great Britain
|
|
|6 September 2024
|Ireland
|
|
|15 August 2024
|Kuwait
|
|
|15 August 2024
|Qatar
|
|
|19 September 2024
|Singapore
|
|
|15 August 2024
|UAE
|
|18TC
Worldwide Gross
$160,498
Production
Access Entertainment, BBC Film, British Film Institute (BFI)
Also known as
Starve Acre, Ziemia przeklętych. Starve Acre, Бесплодная земля