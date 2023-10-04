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Poster of Starve Acre
6.3
Starve Acre - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Starve Acre
6.3

Starve Acre

, 2023
Starve Acre
Great Britain / Horror, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Starve Acre
6.3
Starve Acre - Trailer
Starve Acre  Trailer

Cast

Morfydd Clark
Morfydd Clark
Juliette
Matt Smith
Matt Smith
Richard
Erin Richards
Erin Richards
Harrie
Robert Emms
Robert Emms
Steven
Sean Gilder
Sean Gilder
Gordon
Arthur Shaw
Owen
Melanie Kilburn
Mrs. Forde
Robert Goodale
Medhurst
Roger Barclay
Dr. Monk
Matilda Firth
Younger Burnsall Sister
Director Daniel Kokotajlo
Writer Daniel Kokotajlo, Andrew Michael Hurley
Composer Matthew Herbert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 26 July 2024
World premiere 4 October 2023
Release date
31 October 2024 Croatia o.A.
6 September 2024 Great Britain
6 September 2024 Ireland
15 August 2024 Kuwait
15 August 2024 Qatar
19 September 2024 Singapore
15 August 2024 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $160,498
Production Access Entertainment, BBC Film, British Film Institute (BFI)
Also known as
Starve Acre, Ziemia przeklętych. Starve Acre, Бесплодная земля

Film rating

6.3
Rate 15 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 17 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Starve Acre - Trailer
Starve Acre Trailer
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