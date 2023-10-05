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6.1
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Sister Death
6.1
Sister Death
, 2023
Hermana Muerte
Spain / Horror, Detective / 18+
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6.1
Sister Death
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Synopsis
In post-civil war Spain, Narcisa, a novice, arrives at an old convent, converted into a girls' school, to become a teacher.
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Cast
Almudena Amor
Hermana Socorro
Maru Valdivielso
Hermana Julia
Consuelo Trujillo
Pablo Guisa Koestinger
Chelo Vivares
Hermana Sagrario
Aria Bedmar
Hermana Narcisa
Luisa Merelas
Madre Superiora
Sara Roch
Rosa
Olimpia Roch
Elvirita
Adriana Camarena
Ana María
Martina Delgado
Marina
Claudia Fernández Arroyo
Vinyet
Director
Paco Plaza
Writer
Jorge Guerricaechevarría
,
Paco Plaza
Composer
Mikel Salas
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
5 October 2023
World premiere
5 October 2023
Production
El Estudio, Netflix
Also known as
Hermana Muerte, Sister Death, Les Ordres du mal, Søster Død, 死亡修女, A halál nővére, Die Todesschwester, Irmã Morte, Rahibe Ölüm, Siostra Śmierć, Sora Moarte, Sorella morte, Syster död, Η αδελφή θάνατος, Мёртвая сестра, Сестра Смерть, ブラックサン
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
15
votes
5.8
IMDb
Updated 3 October 2023
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Sister Death
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