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Poster of Sister Death
6.1
Sister Death - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sister Death
6.1

Sister Death

, 2023
Hermana Muerte
Spain / Horror, Detective / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sister Death
6.1
Sister Death - Trailer
Sister Death  Trailer

Synopsis

In post-civil war Spain, Narcisa, a novice, arrives at an old convent, converted into a girls' school, to become a teacher.

Cast

Almudena Amor
Almudena Amor
Hermana Socorro
Maru Valdivielso
Hermana Julia
Consuelo Trujillo
Consuelo Trujillo
Pablo Guisa Koestinger
Pablo Guisa Koestinger
Chelo Vivares
Hermana Sagrario
Aria Bedmar
Hermana Narcisa
Luisa Merelas
Luisa Merelas
Madre Superiora
Sara Roch
Rosa
Olimpia Roch
Elvirita
Adriana Camarena
Ana María
Martina Delgado
Marina
Claudia Fernández Arroyo
Vinyet
Director Paco Plaza
Writer Jorge Guerricaechevarría, Paco Plaza
Composer Mikel Salas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 5 October 2023
World premiere 5 October 2023
Production El Estudio, Netflix
Also known as
Hermana Muerte, Sister Death, Les Ordres du mal, Søster Død, 死亡修女, A halál nővére, Die Todesschwester, Irmã Morte, Rahibe Ölüm, Siostra Śmierć, Sora Moarte, Sorella morte, Syster död, Η αδελφή θάνατος, Мёртвая сестра, Сестра Смерть, ブラックサン

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 3 October 2023

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sister Death - Trailer
Sister Death Trailer
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