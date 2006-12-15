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Poster of Black Christmas
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Black Christmas
6.3

Black Christmas

, 2006
Black Christmas
Canada, USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Black Christmas
6.3

Cast

Katie Cassidy
Katie Cassidy
Kelli Presley
Crystal Lowe
Crystal Lowe
Lauren Hannon
Michelle Trachtenberg
Michelle Trachtenberg
Melissa
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
Heather Fitzgerald
Lacey Chabert
Lacey Chabert
Dana
Kristen Cloke
Leigh Colvin
Andrea Martin
Barbara 'Ms. Mac' MacHenry
Oliver Hudson
Oliver Hudson
Kyle Autry
Karin Konoval
Karin Konoval
Billy's Mother
Dean Friss
Agnes - 16 & 22 Years
Director Glen Morgan
Writer Glen Morgan, Roy Moore
Composer Shirley Walker
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 15 December 2006
Release date
4 January 2007 Russia Парадиз 16+
4 January 2007 Belarus
25 December 2006 Canada
21 December 2006 Germany
15 December 2006 Great Britain
21 December 2006 Greece
15 December 2006 Ireland 16
14 September 2007 Italy
4 January 2007 Kazakhstan
25 June 2009 Netherlands
15 December 2006 Poland
10 May 2007 Portugal
1 February 2007 Thailand
25 December 2006 USA
4 January 2007 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $9,000,000
Worldwide Gross $21,510,851
Production Dimension Films, 2929 Productions, Adelstein-Parouse Productions
Also known as
Black Christmas, Gritos en la oscuridad, Black X-Mas, Black Christmas - Un Natale rosso sangue, Černé Vánoce, Craciun negru, Crni Božić, Fainaru・Deddokōru, Fekete karácsony, Férias Assombradas, Final Deadcall, Giáng Sinh Nhuốm Máu, Krwawe święta, Natal Negro, Negra Navidad, Noël noir, Чёрное Рождество, Чорне Різдво, 블랙 크리스마스, ファイナル・デッドコール, 絕命聖誕夜, Black Xmas, Black Christmas - Schwarze Weihnachten

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Write review
Updated 29 May 2024

Quotes

Lauren Hanon Christmas is more about warding off evil spirits than Halloween. What Christmas shit in this room resembles anything Christian, huh? It's all neo-pagan magic. Christmas tree, a magical rite ensuring the return of the crops. The mistletoe is nothing but a conception charm. Fifth century Christians jacked a Roman Winter Festival - twelve days in December when the nights were long and the Earth was ruled by the demons of chaos. And fucking Santa Claus? This fat voyeur that watches you all year long to make sure you live up to his standards of decency before breaking into your house. And that is different from what Billy did, how?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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